Flood Warning extended for Paint Rock River

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Following the heavy rain that fell across North Alabama Saturday, the Flood Warning for the Paint Rock River has been extended.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Warning through 7 pm Monday.

On Saturday, the steady rain that tracked through the area led to totals ranging from 0.50 to nearly an inch of rain. With the numerous rounds of heavy rain the region has seen this week, the Paint Rock River will continue to see minor flooding impacts.

On Saturday evening, the stage of the river was at 14.5 feet. The bankfull stage for this river is 12 feet and the flood stage is 15 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Sunday morning before cresting at 16 feet in the evening.

After cresting at 16 feet Sunday evening, the river will gradually begin to fall below flood stage by late Monday afternoon.

This crest will compare to a previous crest of 16 feet on April 27, 1967.

