Flood warning holds for Ferndale as raging waters head downstream

Ferndale braced for a floodwaters on a rain-swollen Nooksack River on Monday morning, even as Everson and other upstream communities averted major flooding Sunday.

Estimates from the Northwest River Forecast Center showed a crest of 19 feet was expected before noon Monday in Ferndale, a measure that’s 1 foot above minor flood stage.

“The city has begun prepping for flood response and continues to closely monitor the river’s levels and will update the public if the forecasted levels change. In the meantime, please be patient on all roads, never drive over standing water where you can’t see the roadway underneath, and obey all road closure signs,” Ferndale officials said Sunday on Facebook.

Hovander Homestead Park in Ferndale was closed as a precaution, and it would remain closed through Tuesday, the Whatcom County Parks and Recreation Department said in an emailed statement.

Slater Road was closed indefinitely between Ferndale Road and the Ferndale city limits because of water over the roadway, the Whatcom County Department of Public Works said Sunday in a statement.

In addition, water of the roadway forced closure of Hannegan Road between Polinder Road and the Lynden city limits.

But Everson was largely spared.

”It looks like we’ve peaked at the point (in Everson),” Mayor John Perry told The Bellingham Herald in an interview late Sunday afternoon.

Perry said that Emerson Road was closed because of water over the road.

Main Street in downtown Everson saw minor flooding from backed-up storm drains and not overflow from the river, he said.

“Right now, Everson looks good. I don’t see any worries for Everson, Nooksack and Sumas,” he said.

Those three communities in northern lowland Whatcom County bore the brunt of heavy flooding on the Nooksack River in January-February 2020 and November 2021, a disastrous event that killed one man, displaced 500 people and caused more than $200 million in damage countywide.

Those storms were all caused by the same kind of subtropical atmospheric river of rain — known as a Pineapple Express — that drenched Western Washington last weekend.

A record 0.72 inches of rain for the date fell Saturday, followed by 0.76 inches on Sunday at Bellingham International Airport. On Sunday, the high temperature was 62 degrees, also a record for the date.

Such storms drop rain in the mountains, causing rapid snowmelt in the rivers and streams that flow out of the North Cascades.

More heavy rain is in the forecast for the week ahead, starting Monday, the National Weather Service said online.

A more potent storm, packing heavier rain, is expected to arrive Tuesday evening, and “it could bring enough rain to lead to additional flooding, especially on rivers running high after this weekend`s previous rain,” forecasters said.