Flood Warning for Indian River County
Harbaugh and Michigan will accept the Big Ten’s suspension of Harbaugh for alleged in-person scouting by staffer Connor Stalions. In exchange, the Big Ten will end its investigation into Michigan.
The linear TV ad market is still in free fall despite other formats drawing higher spend.
Officials in Iceland have warned that the Fagradalsfjall volcano could erupt within days.
The federal government’s fifth National Climate Assessment, released Tuesday, details how climate change is effecting every corner of the country.
A Washington judge ruled in favor of Washington State and Oregon State in their case against the outgoing Pac-12 members.
The grandly orchestrated rollout elevated "Black or White" to a can't-miss pop culture event, one that was seen by an estimated 500 million viewers worldwide.
That thing fish do in water is shockingly important to biological diversity in the Pacific Northwest.
By Tuesday evening, the future of Washington State and Oregon State will be more known — as well as the existence of the Pac-12.
A hearing in Washtenaw County is expected to be held this coming Friday on the matter, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Be still my Mary Jane-loving heart.
DoubleLine founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach thinks there is a much bigger problem facing investors than a Trump or Biden presidency.
Justyn Ross is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 4.
SysAid chief technology officer Sasha Shapirov confirmed in a blog post Wednesday that attackers are exploiting a zero-day flaw affecting its on-premises software. A vulnerability is considered a zero-day when the vendor — in this case SysAid — has zero time to fix the bug before it is exploited by attackers. SysAid said it learned about the vulnerability on November 2 after Microsoft notified the company about the issue.
In its response to the conference, Michigan claims the Big Ten is acting prematurely and that the NCAA has not yet been able to provide significant evidence.
Lucid stock slid over 8% after the luxury electric vehicle maker reported Q3 results on Tuesday that missed the mark and cut its production forecast as demand slows for its pricey vehicles.
The U.S. index fund pioneer Vanguard has cut the worth of its holding in the Indian ride-hailing startup Ola by nearly two-thirds since original investment, and Neuberger Berman has slashed the worth of its PharmEasy shares by more than 90%, according to an analysis of the funds' filings. Vanguard cut the worth of its shares in Ani Technologies, Ola’s holding firm, by 63.7% at August closure, it disclosed in its annual report. The asset manager marked down the holding of its Ola shares to $18.75 million, from the $51.7 million purchase price years ago, the filings showed.
Xpressbees, an Indian logistics firm that works with several e-commerce firms in the country, has raised $80 million in a new funding round led by Ontario Teachers' late-stage venture growth fund amid a surge in the country's online shopping activity. The Canadian pension fund has acquired a stake in the Pune-headquartered startup at about $1.4 billion valuation, the same value at which the startup raised a Series F tranche earlier. With the latest investment round, Xpressbees' cumulative funding has reached approximately $680 million.
Waze's latest feature focuses on safety and will give you the knowledge needed to make an informed choice about the route you're taking.
Apple has warned over a half dozen Indian lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main opposition of their iPhones being targets of state-sponsored attacks, these people said Tuesday, in a serious digital espionage charge just months ahead of next year's general elections. Rahul Gandhi, Indian opposition leader, said in a media briefing Tuesday that his team had received the said alert from Apple. Shashi Tharoor, a key figure from the Congress party; Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party; Mahua Moitra, a national representative from the All India Trinamool Congress; and Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena, a party with notable influence in Maharashtra reported that they too had been notified by Apple regarding a potential security attack on their iPhones.
Current reigning Miss Indian Oklahoma Lily Painter uses her beauty queen title to advocate for missing Indigenous women.