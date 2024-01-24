Flood warning issued for north Louisiana. Check out where you can get sandbags

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for northwest Louisiana following the consistent rainfall since Monday.

This flood watch will remain in effect until Wednesday afternoon. According to the NWS, the flooding is being caused by excessive rainfall.

This excessive rainfall could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and poorly drained areas.

Due to this flood warning cities and parishes across northwest Louisiana are providing sandbags.

Flash flooding in Shreveport on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022.

Where can you find sandbags?

Bossier Parish

The Bossier Police Jury is advising residents of Bossier Parish that they can pick up sandbags from the following locations beginning Wednesday, Jan. 24, due to the excessive rainfall.

Locations include:

Highway Department, 410 Mayfield , Benton, 318-965-3752

South Bossier Fire District #2, 1325 Robinson Rd. , Elm Grove, 318-987-2555

Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Hwy 80 , Haughton, 318-949-9440

Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto , Plain Dealing

Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave, Haughton, 318-949-9401

Bossier City

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Public Work Director Wade Rich announced Tuesday that if citizens need sandbags the city will be handing them out to citizens in need.

Sandbags can be picked up starting on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Location:

Public Works complex, 3223 Old Shed Road, Bossier City

Chandler's office said, "As always Bossier City Officials encourage all citizens to be safe while driving and do not drive into areas that has a deep accumulation of water. Stay safe… turn around -don’t drown."

More: Shreveport firefighter injured in weekend apartment fire

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Check out where you can get sandbags during flood warning