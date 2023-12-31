Flood warning issued and road closed in Peterborough

People have been warned not to put themselves in danger amid any flooding

A riverside road has been closed after a flood warning was issued in the Peterborough area after heavy rainfall.

Water levels have risen in the River Nene to the east of the city.

The warning affects the North Bank Road between Peterborough and the Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice. The closure is in place between Northey Road and the B1040 North Side.

People are being urged to avoid low lying footpaths and roads near watercourses and rivers.

Flood alerts, less serious than flood warnings, have been issued elsewhere in Cambridgeshire.

Affected areas include:

the Lower River Cam at Cambridge, from Stapleford to Waterbeach

the River Great Ouse at Brampton, Huntingdon, St Ives and Earith

the River Kym near St Neots

Ellington Brook at Spaldwick, Ellington and Brampton

Alconbury Brook at Hamerton, the Alconburys, Little Stukeley and Brampton

the River Rhee from Guilden Mordern to Haslingfield

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Further rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours which will keep river levels high.

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, avoid walking or driving through flood water and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and X. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk