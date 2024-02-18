Flood warnings across West Midlands after heavy rain

A dozen of flood warnings have been put in place across the West Midlands region following heavy rain.

Six of them have applied in Warwickshire, on the Alne, Arrow, Blythe, Leam and Stour rivers.

Two relate to Worcestershire, with Worcester Racecourse has being flooded.

Heavy rain flooded the railway between Rugby and Northampton, disrupting services between these stations, with possible cancellations or delays of up to 30 minutes, National Rail warned.

Also in Warwickshire, the fire service rescued one person from a vehicle stuck in water on Fosse Way, the A429 in Halford.

Two other people were helped to safety by a crew from Henley-in-Arden in the county during the night.

Three warnings were in force in Staffordshire - at Blithfield Reservoir, on Marchington Brook at Marchington and on the Tean at Checkley - while in the West Midlands, Illey Brook at Halesowen was listed.

Those in Worcestershire were on the Avon, at Bredon and at Wyre Piddle.

The warnings in Warwickshire were:

River Alne at Chapel Lane and Church Lane in Aston Cantlow and Great Alne

River Arrow and River Alne at Alcester and Oversley Mill in the area

River Blythe at Earlswood

River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham and Offchurch

River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick

River Stour at Shipston on Stour and Tredington

