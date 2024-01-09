Flood warnings issued for Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va.

Jan. 9—BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. has issued flood warnings for Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va.

The flood warning will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Summers County is included in the warning along with the Virginia counties of Bland, Giles and Wythe.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain had fallen as of 1:33 p.m. and another 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring, according to forecasters.

Locations that could experience flooding include Bluefield, Princeton, Wytheville, and Richlands.

Motorists were warned not to try driving across flooded roads and to find alternative routes.

