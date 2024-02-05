Flood Warnings Issued as Sacramento River Swells

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of possible floods in the Sacramento area early on February 5.

It said officials were monitoring the levels of the Sacramento River, with one area expected to swell to “flood stage” by Monday.

On Sunday, the NWS cautioned drivers against driving in floodwater, as “moderate to heavy rainfall … [would] lead to minor roadway & urban flooding, and river rises.”

This footage was published by Patrick Henning. He said, “Whoa! Surf is up in the #Sacramento River!!” Credit: Patrick Henning via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]