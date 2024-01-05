Flood Warnings in Nottingham as River Trent Continues to Run High

Flood warnings remain in place for multiple areas along the River Trent in Nottinghamshire until at least January 7, authorities in the UK have said.

The Nottinghamshire County Council declared a major incident due to river flooding in the wake of Storm Henk.

The Environment Agency issued advice for residents living near the river, emphasizing that the water levels remained extremely high.

Footage posted Irfan Malik shows high water levels on the River Trent near on Thursday, January 4. Credit: Irfan Malik via Storyful

