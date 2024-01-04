Flood warnings remain across south-east England after Storm Henk

Cars have been abandoned in Barcombe Mills, where the River Ouse is expected to rise on Thursday

Residents and businesses across south-east England are bracing for continued heavy rainfall in the wake of Storm Henk.

The Environment Agency has six flood warnings in place in East and West Sussex, while dozens of flood alerts remain in place across Kent and Surrey.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for the region between 12:00 GMT on Thursday to 03:00 on Friday.

Officials warned the rain may lead to further flooding and travel disruption.

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, homes and businesses may experience power cuts and flooding and train and bus services are likely to be delayed, the Met Office said.

No rail services are able to run on the line between Brighton and Lewes due to flooding on the track.

"Trains will be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Wivelsfield," a Southern spokesperson said, urging commuters to allow at least 30 additional minutes to complete their journey.

Trained drainage engineer David Harris has been keeping an eye on water levels in Patcham

In Patcham, the aquifer level has risen by two metres in the last 24 hours.

Local resident and trained road and drainage engineer, David Harris, said: "If it carries on coming up at this speed, the ground water will start to flood cellars probably tomorrow night.

"The extreme danger is that the ground water is now polluted with raw sewage, which is a severe health risk."

Alistair McNair, Brighton and Hove city councillor for Patcham and Hollingbury, said the prospect of flooding was "very concerning".

"The most important thing is to check the pumps. Residents and businesses have pumps in their cellars, so make sure they are working," he told BBC Radio Sussex.

In Barcombe Mills, where the River Ouse is expected to rise on Thursday, Ben Foflach said the weather was affecting his business, Hack Engineering.

He said: "We work on a lot of prestigious vehicles that are worth a lot of money, so having to direct customers down a muddy track that is five feet underwater is quite a disruption."

In Chertsey, water has breached the banks of the River Thames

In Chertsey, Surrey, water has breached the banks of the River Thames, with a flood alert in place.

The Met Office said a spell of rain was expected to move across southern parts of England, with up to 40mm to fall in some areas.

"Strong winds may also accompany this heavy rain across southern and particularly south-east England this evening and overnight," a spokesman said.

Chris Wilding, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "We urge people to stay safe on the coast and to remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades.

"Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people must avoid driving through flood water, as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."

