Flood watch in effect again for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania

Jan. 11—The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Thursday afternoon for Delaware, eastern Chester, eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, western Chester and western Montgomery counties. It is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday in Upper Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties and until 7 p.m. Saturday in Delaware, Lower Bucks and Philadelphia counties.

Ryan Adamson, a meteorologist with Accu-Weather in State College, said the heaviest rain will be in those counties.

"Rainfall totals ranging from 0.5-1.5 inches is forecast across the watch area," the NWS alert said. "Given saturated soils and stream and river levels remaining high, additional flooding is possible in urban areas, creeks, and rivers."

"Certainly Berks County where Reading is will have heavy rain as well, probably close to half an inch to an inch," Adamson said. "Less than the last one, but given how saturated the ground already is, it won't take much additional rain for flooding to occur. It's possible those flood watches could be expanded to include Reading and Berks County."

He added that while it won't be raining for as long as the last storm, it could come down heavily when it is raining. Adamson said the heaviest rain for the region will be between 7 p.m. Friday and 3 or 4 a.m. Saturday.

"Also, similar to the last event there will be some strong winds as well," Adamson said. "Given the wind and how wet the ground is, that could cause trees to come down, which could then fall into power lines and cause power outages as well."

Saturday should be a dry but windy day, he said, and the sun should come out at some point.