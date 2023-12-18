Flood watch in effect through Monday afternoon as heavy rainfall sweeps through Delaware

Following heavy rainfall throughout the East Coast Sunday into Monday morning, a flood watch has been issued for parts of Delaware as the wet weather continues into the afternoon.

As rain falls throughout the morning commute, the National Weather Service's flood watch will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.

Several instances of flooding are possible, especially in urban and poor-drainage areas and near vulnerable small creeks and streams, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

New Castle County forecast

Rain will continue to fall mainly before 1 p.m. with a tenth and quarter of an inch possible, according to the NWS.

The high will be near 56 degrees but it will be breezy with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

By night, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 33. A west wind will be 10 to 15 mph.

Kent County forecast

Showers will hit the area mainly before 11 a.m. with precipitation between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

The high will be near 57 degrees but it will be breezy with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.

Sussex County forecast

Showers will hit the area mainly before 11 a.m. with precipitation between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

The high will be near 59 degrees but it will be breezy with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph.

By night, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 33. A west wind will be around 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. with up to a foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways near inland Sussex and the Delaware beaches, according to the NWS.

Forecasters warn of flooding of lots, parks and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Most of this will be mainly for the back bays of Sussex County as water is trapped within the bays for a while today, the NWS said.

We have a number of Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories in effect, and more are likely to come. While we understand many people are asleep, if you have any flood reports, please add them to this post when you safely can. Thanks! #NJwx #DEwx #PAwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/4mViLlQkgl — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 18, 2023

How much rain fell in Delaware?

As of 11 a.m. Monday, here are some of the highest estimated rainfall totals for Delaware, according to the NWS:

Kent County

Dover: 3.89 inches

Felton: 3.77 inches

Harrington: 3.59 inches

Greenwood: 3.38 inches

Clayton: 3.17 inches

Smyrna: 2.94 inches

Magnolia: 2.8 inches

New Castle County

Wilmington: 3.5 inches

Newark: 3.45 inches

Brookside: 3.1 inches

Greenville: 3 inches

Kennett Square: 2.89 inches

Middletown: 2.85 inches

Newport: 2.8 inches

Bear: 2.77 inches

Bellevue Hills: 2.55 inches

Glasgow: 2.27 inches

Sussex County

Delmar: 5.34 inches

Milton: 5.1 inches

Lewes: 5.03 inches

Millsboro: 4.95 inches

Laurel: 4.7 inches

Seaford: 4.21 inches

Ellendale: 3.84 inches

Georgetown: 3.8 inches

Lincoln: 3.77 inches

Frankford: 3.5 inches

Rehoboth Beach: 3 inches

Selbyville: 2.92 inches

Dagsboro: 2.76

💧 Here is a link to the rainfall reports we've received so far. Additional reports will be added in a later update: https://t.co/SOeXCb5nbw — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 18, 2023

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Flood watch in effect through Monday afternoon in parts of Delaware