Flood watch: Heavy rainfall and wind gusts are forecast for South Florida

Rain and thunderstorms will begin moving across South Florida on Wednesday in what’s expected to bring flooding in parts of the region. The National Weather Service in Miami put a flood watch in effect for vast portions of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The risk of flooding will be possible each day through the weekend, the weather service said.

You also can expect gusty winds for at least the next several days, with gusts of more than 40 mph possible along the “immediate east coast of South Florida.” The wind gusts could reach as high as the 20 mph range for inland parts of the South Florida. The weather service issued a “wind advisory” that’ll last through at least early Thursday morning.

Through the day Wednesday, there will be a 50% to 80% chance of heavy rain and windy conditions. On Wednesday night, the weather service says it expects rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches for parts of Broward, between a half and three quarters of an inch in parts of Palm Beach County and between three quarters and one inch in parts of Miami-Dade.

