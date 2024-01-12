Crews rescue residents from flooded homes in Paterson, NJ

TechCrunch

"Cooking with Lynja" star Lynn Yamada Davis, the TikTok creator known as "the internet's grandma" and beloved for her quirky, educational cooking content, has died. "I'm super sad to inform you that unfortunately, Linda, my mom, has passed away," Tim Davis said. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Davis' cheerful demeanor and eccentric editing style was adored by viewers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.