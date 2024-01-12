Crews rescue residents from flooded homes in Paterson, NJ
It's the second time in about three weeks that the river has flooded its banks -- sending water rushing into neighborhoods.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. History hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
NASA’s X-59 Quesst supersonic commercial jet will have its flight test livestreamed on January 12.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far.
"Cooking with Lynja" star Lynn Yamada Davis, the TikTok creator known as "the internet's grandma" and beloved for her quirky, educational cooking content, has died. "I'm super sad to inform you that unfortunately, Linda, my mom, has passed away," Tim Davis said. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Davis' cheerful demeanor and eccentric editing style was adored by viewers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction.
Only one living person has quarterbacked the Detroit Lions to a playoff victory: Erik Kramer. But he almost didn't live to tell about it.
Brunswick, the biggest recreational boat maker in the world, isn’t sitting pat waiting for the future to happen. CEO David Foulkes has been pushing the boating and marine tech company into the future — and CES was the best place to show off its latest wares.
Liberty Walk just revealed a Lamborghini Countach build at the Tokyo Auto Salon.
NASA just released its annual global temperature report and, well, 2023 was the hottest year since measurements began in 1880. Additionally, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that 2024 could be even hotter.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.