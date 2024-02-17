Flood Watch issued as atmospheric river approaches San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A Pacific storm system is expected to move across Southern California to start the week, bringing with it chances of rain, wind and foggy conditions.

In previous area forecast discussions, meteorologists predicted rain showers as early as Monday. The onset of rain in San Diego County is now expected to be a bit more delayed.

“The main core of the atmospheric river and the strongest jet dynamics will not reach SoCal until Tuesday,” the National Weather Service noted Saturday afternoon.

Those in neighboring Orange County and further north in Los Angeles County are expected to endure the heaviest precipitation from this storm system.

Nonetheless, NWS said periods of moderate to occasionally heavy rain are possible in the San Diego region Tuesday and Wednesday. This is especially true for North County. Current models show Wednesday as being the day with the heaviest rainfall.

A Flood Watch was issued by NWS at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, going into effect Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. This may come as dreary news to those still recovering from recent flooding across the county due to recent winter storms.

When a Flood Watch is in effect, this means excessive storm runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, as well as other low-lying and flood-prone areas. This also includes areas with poor drainage.

The good news is Stormwater Department crews have worked to clear culverts along majorly affected areas in recent weeks following an emergency declaration issued by Mayor Todd Gloria last month. Despite those efforts, residents should remain on full alert during this week’s Flood Watch.

Here’s a look at forecast precipitation levels for Tuesday, according to NWS predictions:

(National Weather Service)

Something else that residents, especially those along the coast, need to keep on their radar is the High Surf Advisory that goes into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday. This will remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday, but is subject to change based on developing weather conditions.

This means dangerous swimming and surfing conditions are expected, as well as the possibility of localized beach erosion and minor flooding during morning high tides, NWS explained.

Looking much further ahead to the end of next week, meteorologists have suggested fair weather and some warming come Thursday and into Saturday. But then, another low pressure system could bring more “unsettled” weather to SoCal by the end of next weekend.

