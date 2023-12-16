Flood watch issued for Delaware on Sunday, Monday due to coastal storm

Another rainy weekend is expected for Delaware, and a flood watch has been issued.

Rain is expected to go into the work week as the National Weather Service's flood watch will be in effect from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 p.m.

New Castle County forecast

The weather for Wilmington on Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low is expected to be 40 degrees, with patchy fog at night.

Sunday, however, is a different story.

Rain is expected mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 56, according to the National Weather Service. East wind ranging from 5 to 10 mph is also forecast.

Going into the night, the rain could be heavy at times with a low of around 53 degrees and an east wind ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible for Wilmington.

This is due to an expected coastal storm, which is affecting parts of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18 across Delaware.

Monday and Tuesday both have the opportunity for snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 56 degrees and a low of 33 degrees is predicted for Monday.

Rain is expected on Monday before 1 p.m., with showers possible after 1 p.m. The beginning of the week is expected to be breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 25 mph. Precipitation amounts between a quarter-inch and half-inch are possible.

DELAWARE WEATHER: Will we have a White Christmas? Here's the answer

Monday night is when snow and rain showers are possible, with precipitation amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch.

Tuesday morning also has a chance of snow showers before 7 a.m., but is expected to be sunny throughout the rest of the day. The forecast calls for a high near 39 degrees and a low around 25 degrees on Tuesday.

Kent County forecast

Kent County is expected to have similar weather patterns as Wilmington, with a flood watch also issued for the county.

Saturday's forecast is a high near 53 degrees and a low of around 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday is also expected to have rain after 1 p.m., with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.

The National Weather Service predicted that Monday is most likely to have rain before 1 p.m., with a slight chance of showers after. Monday night also has the possibility of rain and snow showers. The high on Monday is expected to be 57 degrees, with a low of 34 degrees.

Tuesday has a chance of showers before 7 a.m., but will be mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday's high will be 41 degrees with a low of 25 degrees.

Sussex County forecast

Sussex County, which also has a flood watch issued, has a wind advisory in effect from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 54 degrees and a low of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain, however, is expected to arrive Sunday, with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 54 degrees.

Sunday night is expected to be windy, with wind ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Rain is also likely for Monday, with breezy winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph. The high for Monday will be 59 degrees, with a low of 34 degrees.

Tuesday has a chance of snow showers before 7 a.m., with a high near 42 degrees and a low of 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather forecast: Flood watch issued with a chance of snow