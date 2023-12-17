Flood watch issued for Hampton Roads ahead of incoming storm

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina as residents prepare for severe weather Sunday.

According to the advisory, the flood watch will remain in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon through the late evening.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the advisory reads. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

Meteorologists have been expecting a strong low pressure system to track through the region, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. Two to four inches of rain is expected, but localized amounts up to five inches are possible.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com