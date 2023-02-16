Flood watch issued in Louisville and surrounding area as storms roll through Kentucky

Louisville and most of Central and Eastern Kentucky are under a flood watch Thursday morning after a round of overnight rain, with more storms and the possibility of damaging wind in the forecast.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms rolled through the region early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service's local office, and remain in the forecast until the evening. Localized flooding could be a concern for parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky, the weather service said, and parts of Western Kentucky are also under a tornado watch until 1 p.m.

While flooding and damaging winds are the largest threats, the weather service said Thursday morning, tornadoes and hail are possible, though they're more likely in the western portion of the state. Non-thunderstorm winds could gust as much as 30-40 mph on Thursday, the weather service said.

The local flood watch will be in effect through late Thursday and applies to much of the state, including Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Frankfort, Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. It applies in Southern Indiana as well in cities including Jeffersonville and New Albany.

When will severe weather hit Louisville?

The "main window for severe weather" will be Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front expected to sweep through the area, with temperatures expected to drop significantly going into Friday.

Storms are expected throughout the morning and into the afternoon, but the threat of severe weather should pass by the evening, the weather service said in a Thursday morning update.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected throughout the day, according to the update, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

What's Louisville weather forecast this week?

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms mainly before 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m.. High near 69. Breezy with a south wind 14 to 22 mph with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Cloudy with a low around 32. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph becoming Northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of flurries after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 38. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 24. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming Southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 48 with Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 56. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 41.

What's the weather in Louisville right now? Louisville weather radar

