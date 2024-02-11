Flood watch issued for many of the region’s counties

Ahead of heavy incoming rainfall, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for many counties in Channel 9′s viewing area.

Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, Cabarrus, Lincoln, and Cleveland counties are under a Flood Watch starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

In South Carolina, Chester and York counties are also under watch.

NWS expects widespread rain amounting between two to four inches.

Certain areas could see higher amounts locally.

The Flood Watch will continue through Monday evening.

See the full statement below:

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, including the following areas, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens, North Carolina, including the following areas, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Eastern Polk, Gaston, Graham, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Lincoln, Macon, Mecklenburg, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Swain, Transylvania and Union NC, and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Laurens, Northern Spartanburg, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Southern Greenville, Southern Spartanburg, Union SC and York. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST this evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall moving into the region tonight with another round of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Monday evening. Training storms will likely create flooding issues in places that have already received rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

