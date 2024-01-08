Flood watch issued for Monroe County; 2-3 inches of rain to follow snow

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Monroe County from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

The NWS expects 2 to 3 inches of rain across a swath of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with up to 4 inches possible in some areas.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the NWS said. "Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain."

This precipitation follows a warm, rainy December and heavy snowfall the first weekend of January. Stroudsburg got 11.6 inches of snow on Saturday, according to meteorologist and Pocono weather expert Ben Gelber. That's the highest total in nearly two years, since 21 inches fell from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2021.

"The ground remains very saturated following multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the last month," the NWS said. "A period of higher hourly rainfall rates is possible during Tuesday night which would enhance the potential for flooding, particularly in more urban areas. The combination of snowmelt and heavy rain may significantly elevate the flooding risk, especially across northeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey."

The watch also covers nearby Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Sussex counties in New Jersey.

