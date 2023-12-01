Flood watch issued for NW Oregon, Willamette River in Salem forecast to hit ‘action stage’

High water floods a pathway in Minto Brown Island Park on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. High water from rain caused the level of the Willamette River to reach near action levels and caused trails, pathways, streams and sloughs to flood.

An extremely wet system of weather that’s brought heavy snow to Oregon’s Cascade Range could bring flooding to the Willamette Valley and Coastal areas late this weekend and into next week.

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service through Tuesday afternoon for almost the entire northwest swath of the state.

“A series of atmospheric rivers will bring periods of widespread heavy rain through early next week,” NWS wrote. “Cascade snow accumulations through Saturday morning will experience heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning which will contribute to excessive run off.”

Rain totals are forecast to range from 6-8 inches in the mountains to 3-4 inches in the Willamette Valley.

Heavy rain is expected to bring widespread impacts to northwest Oregon.

Rivers most likely to see some level of flooding include: The Wilson near Tillamook, Nehalem River near Foss, Marys River near Philomath, and South Yamhill at McMinnville.

More major streams, such as the mainstem Willamette, is expected to rise sharply to just under “action stage” at roughly 20 feet. That would have impacts such as shutting down ferries and possibly bringing flooding on access roads to the islands on the Willamette River near Salem.

The City of Salem has activated sandbag locations in central and West Salem locations.

“Those who use Minto-Brown Island Park and Wallace Marine Park should be cautious of minor flooding. Salem streams and creeks are also forecast to rise through Wednesday,” the City of Salem said in a news release.

The Santiam River at Jefferson is also expected to reach “action stage.” The real-time river levels and projection of all Oregon rivers can be seen here: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=pqr.

Many reservoirs in the Willamette Valley are at extremely low levels and should help buffer the worst impacts of flooding.

Flooding is likely to have the greatest impact on the Oregon Coast and Coast Range.

On the Cascade Mountain passes, a winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday for extremely difficult driving conditions and up to 30 inches of snow.

