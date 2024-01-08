Flood watch issued for parts of CT as forecasts call for heavy rains following season’s first snowstorm

Heavy rainfall expected over the next few days could cause flooding in portions of Connecticut after much of the state saw several inches of snow over the weekend.

A flood watch has been issued from Tuesday evening into the afternoon on Wednesday for the Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS is calling for 2 to 3 inches of rain just days after the season’s first snowstorm.

The combination of heavy rain on “deep primed snowpack” would lead to increased melting and could bring rivers to “critical levels,” according to the NWS.

“Snow-clogged drains may also contribute to the flood risk in poor drainage and urban areas,” the flood watch stated.

The weather service also advised that possible flood warnings could arise as the rain moves closer.

“Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” the NWS warned.