Flood watch issued for Poconos, eastern Pa. as heavy rain expected

Eastern Pennsylvania, including Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties, is under a flood watch starting Sunday afternoon.

The southern Poconos and northern New Jersey could receive up to 4 inches of rain, according to a Sunday morning update from the Philadelphia/Mount Holly National Weather Service office.

"The ground is more saturated due to heavier rain over the last couple of weeks," the National Weather Service noted. "A period of higher hourly rainfall rates are expected later tonight into early Monday morning, and this can locally enhance the flooding especially in urban areas."

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: National Weather Service: Southern Poconos could get 4 inches of rain