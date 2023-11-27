Flood watch for Kauai, Oahu starting Tuesday

Nov. 27—The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Kauai County and Oahu, effective Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters say an unstable air mass is expected to move northward into the islands Tuesday through Thursday as a "Kona low" develops to the west of Kauai.

This will increase southerly winds across the state, bringing the potential for heavy rains, flash flooding and thunderstorms to Niihau, Kauai and Oahu beginning on Tuesday.

The potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms may expand to Maui County and Hawaii island on Wednesday and Thursday.

A flood watch means flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

During a flood watch, flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams, and property damage may occur in urban areas.

The public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.