Jan. 7—UPDATE

The flood advisory for Hawaii County has expired. A flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian Islands.

EARLIER COVERAGE

A flood advisory is in effect for Hawaii County until 10:30 a.m. today while a flood watch is in effect for all the Hawaiian Islands this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

At 7:05 a.m., the radar and automated rain gauges in Hawaii County showed moderate to locally heavy rain showers developing and moving over the southeastern slopes of Puna and Kau with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Forecasters report that some locations on Hawaii island that will experience flooding include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Glenwood, Wood Valley, Mountain View, Pahala, Hawaiian Acres, Punaluu Beach, Orchidlands Estates, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Keaau, Naalehu, Fern Forest, Eden Roc, Fern Acres, Kalapana and Kurtistown.

For all other islands, forecasters said flash flooding caused by excessive rain is possible.

"Deep tropical moisture being drawn northward ahead of an approaching cold front and an upper disturbance will lead to an increasing threat of heavy rainfall this evening through Tuesday," forecasters said in a statement. "Strengthening southerly winds, periods of heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, and thunderstorms will accompany this front as it moves through."