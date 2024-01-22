Flood watch, thunder and possible hail: Sacramento region braces for another storm

Pouring rain could cause some flooding in the Sacramento area on Monday, the National Weather Service warns.

The agency issued a flood watch early Monday morning that will last through 4 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Northern California including the Sacramento Valley, Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County and the Northeast Foothills.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the NWS said. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

Good rainy morning! Currently seeing light & moderate showers in the central & northern Sac Valley & adjacent Foothills, and high elevation snowfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall being observed in the northern San Joaquin Valley, with several reports of roadways flooded. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5enRvoAH6S — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 22, 2024

Thunderstorms are expected on Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. and into the evening, particularly in the Delta, Valley and foothills, the NWS forecast said. This comes after the Sacramento International Airport area saw about 1.23 inches of total rainfall over the weekend, from Friday to Monday morning — a part of two back-to-back storms.

Residents may see lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail.

The storms we’re expecting to develop are going to be isolated not widespread, Jeffery Wood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Sacramento Bee. It’ll be spotty and the Central Valley, Sacramento and the Delta to Red Bluff area will have a higher chance of seeing the thunderstorms.

If we do get a strong storm to develop, there may be hail but there’s no guarantee, Wood said.

Forecasts show that the Sacramento area may get under a tenth of an inch for Monday’s storm but the amount may be higher if a bigger storm develops.

Parts of Stockton, Modesto and Yuba City also have flood advisories issued. The agency advises people to drive slowly and carefully, and don’t cross flooded roads.

Where Sacramento County could flood

