Flood Watch, Wind Advisory: Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson to hold e-Learning day.

Schools in Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson canceled school for Tuesday due to the threat of storms related to the Flood Watch and High Wind Advisory for the area.

Greenville County schools to close on Tuesday

Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day on Tuesday, Jan. 9, according to a Greenville County Schools release.

Schools and office buildings will be closed and all activities, including athletic events and field trips, will be canceled.

The District’s ICE (Inclement Conditions Evaluation) Team evaluated the forecasts, and the decision was made based on the potential for flooding and high wind conditions, which may result in unsafe road conditions, downed power lines, and loss of electrical services. Winds are predicted to exceed the parameters for safely operating buses as determined by the South Carolina Department of Education.

Because GCS is an approved eLearning district, this day will not have to be made up and instruction will be provided through Google Classroom. Students will complete eLearning assignments later if they are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers. Once operations resume, school personnel will begin rescheduling events as appropriate. Schools will be in contact with specifics on the eLearning process.

Spartanburg County schools to close on Tuesday

Spartanburg County school districts will close and have an e-learning day on Tuesday, Jan. 9, because of the potential for damaging winds and flooding.

The National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport calls for rainfall between three to three-and-a-half inches.

Upstate residents can also expect wind gusts between 35 to 45 mph. There will be a potential for downed trees and power outages.

Beth Lancaster, chief communications officer for Spartanburg School District 7, said e-learning is the best course of action for tomorrow's forecast.

"Our school districts work collaboratively to decide the best course of action whenever the National Weather Service issues a warning for our area," Lancaster said. "In this case, with high winds and wind gusts predicted, the safe operation of school buses is the primary factor in the decision to hold an e-learning day."

Anderson County schools closed on Tuesday

District 2 of Anderson's website let parents know that Tuesday, Jan. 9 will be an eLearning day for its students.

”The SC Department of Transportation strongly advises that school buses should not be on the road in conditions in which sustained winds exceed 30 mph or wind gusts which exceed 40 mph," according to the D2 message. "As always the safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. Your child's teacher(s) will communicate your child's eLearning assignments for tomorrow."

Wednesday, January 10, will be a normal instruction day for our schools.

D4 in Anderson wrote: “Out of an abundance of caution (with potentially damaging winds and rain), all Anderson 4 schools will move to an eLearning school day on Tuesday, January 9th.“

D3 in Anderson wrote: “Due to our area's forecasted potential for severe weather, Anderson 3 will observe an eLearning Day on Tuesday, January 9.“

D1 in Anderson wrote: “Anderson School District One will be having an E-Learning Day on Tuesday, 09, 2024.""As per the SC Department of Education, operating buses when wind forces of 30 mph or greater strike the side of a school bus, the forces exerted can exceed 500 pounds. Forces of this magnitude can greatly impact steering control and tracking of school buses in motion. This is true for sustained winds of 30 mph or greater or wind gusts greater than 40 mph."As a reminder for parents, the following guidelines are in place to complete eLearning lessons:Elementary School:Assignments will be posted in Seesaw. Students have five school days to complete work.Middle School:Assignments will be posted in Google Classroom. Students have five school days to complete work.High SchoolAssignments should be posted in Google Classroom. Students have five school days to complete work.Teachers will be available during the following office hours: 9-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. During this time, teachers will be available to answer questions via Seesaw messenger or email.There will be no after-school events on Tuesday.

Limestone in Gaffney closes on Tuesday

Out of an abundance of caution, Limestone University officials, in cooperation with Limestone’s Campus Safety Department, have decided to close the campus on Tuesday, Jan. 9 due to the potential for severe weather.

All Limestone University classes are canceled for Tuesday. Students should check their emails and Canvas for any potential communications from their professors. All Limestone University faculty and staff offices will be closed on Tuesday.

