Flood watches issued as North Jersey braces for heavy rains Sunday and Monday

The National Weather Service in New York issued a flood watch in all New Jersey counties as well as throughout the tristate area starting Sunday afternoon, with heavy rainfall and strong winds expected through Monday.

Two to three inches of rain are predicted to fall throughout the region, which could cause localized flash flooding, and overflooded drainage systems and rivers could impact Monday morning commutes, the National Weather Service said.

The flood watch in North Jersey — including Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Union and Hudson counties — starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday and lasts until Monday at 6 a.m. In the rest of the state, the flood watch starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday through 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

The strongest winds are expected Sunday night and could reach from 35 to 45 miles per hour on the coastal areas of New Jersey and Delaware and up to 40 miles per hour inland and could result in scattered power outages.

The Jersey Shore could experience minor to moderate coastal flooding, like the back bays of Barnegat Bay.

Most of the region’s rain is expected over a 12 hour period starting late Sunday into early Monday morning.

On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service announced a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties, saying visibility is one eighth of a mile or less in the haze. Visibility is expected to improve later in the morning, with some fog lingering into the afternoon.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey forecast: Heavy rains expected Sunday, Monday Dec. 10-11