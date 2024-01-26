Flooded A143 in Bury St Edmunds reopens after three-week closure

The road has been shut due to flooding since 31 December

A major road which had been closed for more than three weeks after being damaged by flooding has reopened.

The A143 Compiegne Way in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, was shut on 31 December, with hundreds of thousands of litres of water being removed.

West Suffolk Council's leader said it caused traffic "chaos" in the town.

Suffolk Highways said running water was still on the road but "did not affect the reopening" and was being investigated.

It added two new pumps on the road were channelling water into the River Lark.

"We are in the process of developing a future maintenance schedule for Compiegne Way to ensure the risk of future flooding is kept to a minimum," it said.

