Flooded California corn maze forced to close Halloween week
The atmospheric river of moisture left the 34-acre corn maze muddy. President Matt Cooley is planning to reopen the maze Halloween weekend.
This morning, parents and their little ones got into the Halloween spirit at the A.V. Sorensen Community Center with the center’s annual Parent and Tot Halloween Party.
Former President Donald Trump's lawsuit to get his Twitter account restored must be heard in a California court, not a Florida one, under a user agreement covering everyone on the social media platform, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami rejected Trump's contention that because his Twitter account was suspended during his last days as president the California court requirement did not apply to him. The requirement, known as a forum selection clause, was in force when Trump originally joined Twitter as a private citizen in 2009, Scola wrote in his order issued Wednesday.
President Biden on Thursday morning will meet with the House Democratic Caucus on Capitol Hill to provide an update about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal, according to a White House official.Driving the news: The meeting comes as Democrats struggle to reach a deal on the spending bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN on Sunday that Democrats were planning to reach an agreement on the infrastructure package this week, before Biden's departure to Europe, wh
Two neo-Nazi group members were sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison each in a case that highlighted a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists. FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and a third member of a group called The Base four days before a pro-gun rally in Virginia in January 2020. Surveillance equipment installed in their Delaware apartment captured Mathews and Lemley discussing an attack at the rally at Virginia’s Capitol in Richmond.
Gabon is fighting to protect its mangroves. The Central African country is home to the world’s tallest mangroves - some of them reaching over 210 feet high. The towering trees have made Gabon one of the world’s few net absorbers of carbon as the plants sequester the greenhouse gas four times faster than forests on land.Vincent Medjibe works for Gabon’s National Parks Agency. As the world struggles to curb climate change, he has been tasked with collecting data to try and work out exactly how much carbon is locked in the mangroves.He says protecting the trees is vital."The mangrove ecosystem, we really have to be careful about them, not to destroy them because if we destroy the mangrove ecosystem then we will emit a lot of carbon from the atmosphere."As well as storing carbon, the swamps are rich in wildlife and serve as natural flood defenses.However many are under threat from urbanization, with former swamps being illegally cleared for construction.Andrea Minkwe is the manager of the Arboretum Raponda Walker, which is located just outside the Gabonese capital Libreville.She oversees a team of rangers who monitor the reserve’s mangroves and discourage people from destroying the plants to build houses or tourism businesses."We are hoping that with time, people will understand the importance of mangroves more and more because I always say in my talks, if we destroy all those mangroves, if we destroy all this forest, water will replace it. If we want to build, we will build on water, we are going to end up in water. If we want to do agriculture, everything will be drowned, so it would be more important to maintain the mangroves, if we destroy it, now, what will we eat? Because that's where fish reproduce, what will we eat?"But awareness is growing.In the last 20 years, mangroves have recovered from being one of the world's fastest-shrinking habitats to one of the best-protected with over 40% in a conservation area, a July report by the Global Mangrove Alliance found.
Minnesota has had plenty of close calls, for better and worse.
Vikings S Xavier Woods will have some added motivation on Sunday.
Data from NASA's Juno spacecraft is providing a deeper understanding of Jupiter's wondrous and violent atmosphere including its Great Red Spot, finding that this immense swirling storm extends much further down than expected. Researchers said on Thursday the Great Red Spot plunges between roughly 200 to 300 miles (350 to 500 km) below the cloud tops on Jupiter, based on microwave and gravity measurements obtained by Juno. The data is giving scientists studying the solar system's largest planet - so big that 1,000 Earths could fit inside it - a three-dimensional account of Jupiter's atmosphere.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday proposed an amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would impose a diplomatic boycott of China's Winter Olympics – less than 100 days away – amid accusations of rights abuses by Beijing. The amendment, led by Republican Senator Mitt Romney, mirrors language included in sweeping China-related legislation the Senate passed in June, and would prohibit the secretary of state from spending federal funds to "support or facilitate" the attendance of U.S. government employees at the Games. With Congress preoccupied with President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, the bill passed by the Senate has stalled in the House of Representatives.
Musk said the government could "run out of money" and "come for you." Yet the government has run a deficit for years without billionaires paying much.
Before the pandemic, the ports had never seen a backlog greater than 17 ships. Today, it has about 100 ships waiting to dock and unload.
The XRP legal team has won some recent skirmishes, which could force the SEC into a face-saving settlement
A TikToker documented the moment a bear interrupted a wedding. The animal knocked over a centerpiece and chair while guests sat nearby.
Gwyneth Paltrow is well on her way to pivoting her brand Goop to encompass sexual wellness as a necessary part of women's health. But even she admits that the topic is a difficult one to discuss with her children.
Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Teskova breaks down Democrats new proposal to tax the wealthiest Americans.
Researchers tested burgers, burritos, and pizza from six top fast food chains in the US for various chemicals. They found toxins in 80% of samples.
Rolling Stone News breaks down scenes from show to give cultural context
Britain is not expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to travel to Scotland for a climate conference and China has indicated it will send the country's top climate envoy instead, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Thursday. The U.N. climate conference, known as COP26, begins on Sunday and aims to spark much more ambitious global action - and the money to pay for it - as scientists warn that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control.
It's the latest instance of a Republican lawmaker using the increasingly popular right-wing phrase
The royals are "concerned" about the Queen's health after her recent hospitalization.