Flooded lanes on 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks slows down traffic
A couple of lanes near the Van Nuys exit of Sherman Oaks has slowed down traffic.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
In this week's edition of WiR, we cover a $70 device that can spoof an Apple device, hackers stealing Americans' health data from an IBM system, and Elon Musk pledging to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a proper cage match. Elsewhere, we spotlight X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, slowing down access to rival websites; Better.com going public; and TC's impressions of Baldur's Gate 3. A cheap Apple spoofer: Attendees at Def Con, one of the world’s largest hacking conferences, observed that their iPhones were showing pop-up messages prompting them to connect their Apple ID or share a password with a nearby Apple TV.
Companies have been busy reshuffling their C-suites as they work through restructuring, turnaround plans, and COVID-19 aftershocks.
Twitter, er X, competitor Bluesky buckled following Elon Musk's announcement that X will no longer support the "block" function in favor of mutes only. Users on Bluesky were seeing issues with slow load times and the occasional error message when trying to load posts. The company has often had to deal with the influx of users when Twitter announces a particularly unwelcome change, and that could be the case here -- though members of the Bluesky team have not yet confirmed what's causing the issues at hand or whether the timing is coincidental.
WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app, according to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post. Earlier this summer, users spotted the option available through the Android beta version of WhatsApp and the TestFlight app on iOS, suggesting a public launch was nearing. WhatsApp says this choice was made to ensure that sharing photos remains fast and reliable.
Until wind and solar can bear a larger burden of the nation’s electricity demand, nuclear power could provide a clean source of energy that doesn’t burn fossil fuels. But a new reactor in Georgia, costly and delayed, is hard to celebrate.
X, formerly known as Twitter, was throttling traffic to websites that the social network's owner Elon Musk publicly dislikes. The platform slowed down the speed it takes when accessing links to a handful of websites, including The New York Times, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, Reuters and Substack. All of these websites have been publicly attacked by Musk in the past.
Google will stop supporting Assistant on smartwatches running Wear OS 2 in the near future. If you rely on Assistant on an older device, you might want to upgrade to a newer model soon.
Smaller, more affordable and with few sacrifices (for most people), there's a lot to like about the Rodecaster Duo podcast and streaming studio.
The website formerly known as Twitter seems to be interfering with links to The New York Times, Mastodon, Bluesky, Threads and Substack to make them load noticeably slower.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
Couples are hiring tattoo artists to give their wedding guests very permanent party favors — and people are torn on the idea.
Builders’ confidence dipped for the first time in 2023 in August to a neutral sentiment due to rising mortgage rates and stubbornly high shelter inflation.
Baby boomers born from 1960 to 1965 are in big trouble when it comes to retirement savings. The so-called late boomers, nearing retirement, have less wealth than earlier boomer cohorts, including paltry 401(k) assets, according to a new white paper.
Bryce and his older brother, Bronny, played together for Sierra Canyon High School last season.
Rocket Lab will launch two small satellites for NASA that could help scientists better understand how a warming climate will affect the massive ice shelves at Earth’s poles. The PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission will gather data on how much far-infrared energy is emitted at the poles, and how those emissions change throughout the day and year. The two satellites, each the size of a bread loaf, will be equipped with a miniaturized instrument called a thermal IR spectrometer.
CoinDesk, a crypto media business owned by Digital Currency Group, is reducing its workforce, according to an internal email viewed by TechCrunch. “Several roles, predominantly in our media team, were impacted by a reduction in force,” Kevin Worth, CEO of CoinDesk wrote in the note. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the media organization was nearing a deal to be sold to a group of investors for $125 million.
Mastercard has agreed to purchase a minority stake in the fintech division of MTN Group, Africa’s largest cell phone provider, which it values at $5.2 billion. The signing of the formal investment agreements will likely occur very soon as both parties near the end of the regular due diligence process; the investment will be closed subject to usual closing conditions, MTN announced in a statement on the company’s half-year financial performance posted on Monday. According to MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita, the deal will be structured as a commercial partnership on payments and remittances employing Mastercard’s technical infrastructure to develop throughout Africa and an investment in a minority share.