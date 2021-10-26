Flooding bombards New York, other states as nor'easter batters East Coast

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Wild weather on both coasts Tuesday pelted New York City with more than 3 inches of rain while California was digging rock and mudslides off roads and otherwise cleaning up after historic rains swept across much of the state.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were among eastern states facing flood warnings as storms that began Monday were expected to linger into Wednesday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared states of emergency.

In New Jersey, almost 4 inches of rain had fallen in New Providence Township, 25 miles west of New York City, before noon Tuesday. The weather service issued flood advisories across New York City. Manhattan and Brooklyn both had been swamped by 3 inches of rain, the National Weather Service reported. Staten Island had more than 3.5 inches.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said hundreds of sandbags were deployed in hard-hit Queens neighborhoods. The Brooklyn Queens Expressway was among main traffic arteries disrupted by flooding during the morning commute.

Custodial staff stayed overnight at 250 schools to make sure they withstood the storms, and the city's public schools were open Tuesday.

"We wake to heavy rain falling across the Tri-State as a strong coastal low develops offshore," the National Weather Service in New York tweeted Tuesday. "Several additional inches of rainfall is expected. Take it slow and allow yourself extra time if traveling today."

'Take this seriously': New York, New Jersey declare emergencies as California bomb cyclone storms move east

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph could drive power outages, though minimal disruptions were reported early Tuesday.

Authorities were on the lookout for flash flooding. Rushing waters from Hurricane Ida killed 11 people in basement apartments. last month.

"We learned a very painful lesson from Hurricane Ida. We experienced something we had never experienced before in terms of the sheer intensity of the rain," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "What we're hearing now sounds more like a typical storm. Let's pray that's true."

Hurricane Ida devastation in New York, New Jersey; NYC basement apartments under scrutiny

First nor'easter of season could undergo bombogenesis

The storm has been categorized as a nor'easter since it will be spreading northeasterly winds along the coast and is the first such storm of the season to impact the region, AccuWeather said. The system is expected to quickly strengthen as it moves along the Eastern Seaboard but will begin to lose forward speed and become stationary Tuesday night.

The storm was rapidly intensifying and could reach bombogenesis, when the central pressure of a storm drops by 0.71 of an inch of mercury or more over a 24-hour period – becoming a bomb cyclone. Two bomb cyclones were blamed for severe weather that rolled across California in recent days, triggering record rainfalls, mudslides and flooding.

Robert Schmidt cleans up after Saturday&#39;s storm in front of his home on C Street in San Rafael, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. During the storm, the street was under water, with several inches of water entering Schmidt&#39;s garage.
Robert Schmidt cleans up after Saturday's storm in front of his home on C Street in San Rafael, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. During the storm, the street was under water, with several inches of water entering Schmidt's garage.

Philadelphia under flood watches

Much of the Philadelphia metro area was under flash flood warnings as the nor’easter moved through the region. Severe thunderstorms, lightning and heavy downpours rocked the area Monday night into Tuesday, A flash flood watch was in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Some locations reported 3 inches of rain before sunrise, and the morning rush brought a slew of traffic accidents and tie-ups.

Midwest wasn't exempt

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-3 tornado thrashed the southeastern Missouri city of Fredericktown on Sunday as strong storms swept the region. A tornado with that rating is considered strong, and wind speeds range from 136-165 mph. The severe weather also drifted into Illinois, damaging buildings and knocking out power. No injuries were reported.

The weather service reported over 2.5 inches of rain fell in the Chicago area during storms the storms that started Sunday and continued into Monday.

California cleanup underway

The severe weather system that rolled across California for days weakened as it moved south but remained strong enough Monday night to cause mudslides that closed roads in the San Bernardino mountains above Los Angeles.

In the northern part of the state, record rains caused widespread flooding, mudslides and rock slides as soil in wildfire-ravaged areas washed away. Strong winds knocked down trees and even toppled two big rigs on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge near San Francisco.

At the storm's peak, Pacific Gas & Electric reported that 380,000 homes and businesses lost power, though less than 50,000 customers remained without power Tuesday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flooding bombards New York, other states as bomb cyclone moves east

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York and New Jersey have declared a state of emergency as a nor'easter threatens to batter the area

    The storm is set to strike a month after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused deadly flooding in the area.

  • New York and New Jersey issue states of emergency ahead of storm

    Residents in New York and New Jersey should prepare for an incoming nor'easter storm, state leaders are warning.

  • Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Parts of New York City

    Heavy rain brought flooding to parts of New York City on Tuesday, October 26, after the state’s governor, Kathy Hochul, declared a state disaster emergency.The National Weather Service (NWS) said large pockets of heavy rain could deliver between 1-2 inches per hour in western and eastern areas of the city, adding that local flooding was possible.The NWS also issued flash-flood warnings for large parts of New Jersey.Amanda Farinacci posted footage of a flooded street on New York’s Staten Island. Credit: Amanda Farinacci via Storyful

  • New York Weather: Nor'easter Brings Heavy Rain, Potential Flooding

    CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

  • Rain Soaks Parts of North Carolina as Cold Front Moves Through State

    Rain poured down on Winterville, North Carolina on Monday, October 25, as a cold front moved through the state.The National Weather Service predicted strong to severe storms with damaging winds going into Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. More stormy weather is forecast for the latter half of the week.Video posted by Chuck Copeland shows raining falling on Winterville on Monday night. Credit: Chuck Copeland via Storyful

  • Nor'easter floods roads in New York City

    Drivers maneuvered through flooded roads, as a Nor'easter soaked New York, New York, on Oct. 26.

  • New York City police union files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate

    New York City's police union filed a lawsuit on Monday against a vaccine mandate for municipal workers ordered last week by Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said on Twitter that it had filed a suit in the state Supreme Court. It asked the court for a temporary restraining order to halt the mandate while the suit remains pending.

  • New York and New Jersey under state of emergency as nor’easter strikes

    The storm is expected to dump up to five inches of rain over the tri-state area through Wednesday night

  • Major Nor’easter slams the East Coast

    New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency as the first Nor’easter of the season takes aim. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi has the latest details.

  • Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Flash Flooding As Heavy Rains Move Through

    Parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey are under a flash flood warning until 6:15 a.m.

  • JoJo Siwa Dyed Her Hair Brown to Twin with Jenna Johnson on 'Dancing with the Stars'

    JoJo Siwa dyed her hair brown to twin with Jenna Johnson on Dancing with the Stars—check out the pics!

  • Storm Clouds Obscure New York City Skyline

    New York City residents woke up to steady, heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Tuesday, October 26, and several more inches of rain were expected as a nor’easter swept over the tri-state area.This footage, taken from Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood just before 9 am, shows storm clouds obscuring the Williamsburg Bridge and the Manhattan skyline.The storm was forecast to drop up to 6 inches of rain on New York City alone. The “heaviest and steadiest” rain would taper off after 4 pm, the National Weather Service said.A flash-flood watch was in effect until 6 pm. NYC Emergency Management advised people to exercise caution while traveling and to anticipate delays.By morning rush hour, flooding had forced the closure of eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway in Brooklyn Heights and the suspension of the Staten Island Railway between Pleasant Plains and Tottenville. Credit: Rob McDonagh via Storyful

  • Watch Spanx employees react to the news they're getting $10,000 and first-class plane tickets to anywhere in the world

    Spanx's billionaire CEO surprised employees to celebrate Blackstone buying a majority stake in the company in a deal that values it at $1.2 billion.

  • California rainstorm drenches L.A. County after setting records in north

    A powerful storm system that brought record-setting rainfall to Northern California over the weekend swept across the Southland on Monday. While not as intense as up north, the storm brought more than an inch of rain to some communities and prompted a flood advisory.

  • Target CEO: Supply-chain bottlenecks won't be resolved overnight

    Target chairman and CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on the supply chain challenges hammering companies at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit.

  • National construction company completes massive solar project in West Valley

    The 200-megawatt solar project sits on more than 1,000 acres about 40 miles west of Phoenix. It's one of four solar projects that a Boston company acquired from Tempe-based First Solar Inc. in February.

  • Why aren't leaves changing color in Ohio yet?

    While foresters had predicted this week would be the perfect time to take a peek at peak fall foliage, most of central Ohio's trees are still green. Driving the news: Our unseasonably warm October has unfortunately come at a price. That stretch of high temperatures has many trees behaving as if it's still summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrees sense winter is coming as days get shorter and temperatures drop and stop produc

  • GM to boost EV profile with 40,000 charging stations in U.S., Canada

    The announcement comes just months after the No. 1 U.S. automaker said it had signed agreements with some companies to offer its customers access to nearly 60,000 charging points across the same regions. The company said on Tuesday it would expand home, workplace and public charging infrastructure through its Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem, adding that it would focus on installing them in rural and urban areas with limited access to support widespread adoption of EVs. The charging stations will be available to all EV customers, and not just those who purchase vehicles from GM, the carmaker said.

  • Severe weather threat in northwest Missouri ends after numerous tornado warnings

    One Missouri sheriff’s office reminded residents to watch out for fallen power lines and broken gas.

  • FDA panel meeting to consider Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

    An FDA advisory panel is meeting today to consider if millions of younger children, ages 5 to 11, should be eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. CBS News' Laura Podesta joins "CBSN AM" with the latest.