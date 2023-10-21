Flooding clean-up continues as Storm Babet passes

A car pictured on a bridge washed away near Dundee following Saturday's torrential rain

A major clean-up operation is continuing as flood-hit communities count the cost of Storm Babet.

The second red "danger to life" weather alert in a week expired in eastern parts of Scotland after a day of heavy rain and high winds across the UK.

Rain is forecast to ease further overnight and Sunday will see drier and brighter conditions across the country.

But three severe flood warnings remain in place in Derbyshire, which mean there is a significant risk to life.

Three people have died since Thursday, when Storm Babet first took hold.

And Police Scotland are continuing to search for a driver, who was reported to be trapped in a vehicle near Marykirk, Aberdeenshire, in the early hours of Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Saturday some residents in the Aberdeen suburb of Peterculter were advised to leave their homes as a precaution in case of flooding.

But Brechin in Angus remains among the worst hit areas, with 60 households having to be rescued after they chose to remain in their homes despite an evacuation warning for the entire town.

Elsewhere, coastguard helicopters airlifted 45 workers off a North Sea drilling platform after it lost anchors during the extreme weather.

Disruption on the rail network led to the closure of London's King's Cross station after National Rail said it was "too crowded to be safe for all passengers".

And in Wales a severe flood warning meaning a "danger to life" was issued for villages on the banks of two rivers.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned Saturday's rain will "prolong flooding impacts" and cause additional disruption.

Flood warnings for England remain in place at Derby City Water Treatment Works, Little Chester, Eastgate and Cattle Market, and Racecourse Park at Chaddesden.

The Environment Agency said flooding from major rivers could continue until Tuesday.

On Saturday London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said it was running "an extremely limited service" but trains could be "subject to short-notice cancellation".

The company, which operates services between Scotland and London on the east coast main line, said parts of its network have been impacted by flooding.

People across Scotland remain in temporary accommodation due to floods.

The Met Office red weather warning expired at 17:00 on Saturday, seven hours earlier than was initially forecast.

No warnings are in place for the UK on Sunday.

Serious damage has been caused in the Marykirk area, where a man was reported missing

Train services in Scotland were badly disrupted on Saturday and lines elsewhere in the UK were flooded, Network Rail said.

It warned some routes in England would also be impacted, including "several" lines in north-east England.

These include the Midland Main Line from Sheffield to London.

Greater Anglia services are also affected, due to flooding in the Stowmarket area, and there was also "widespread" disruption across the Midlands.

Storm Babet: The story so far

Three people have died, including a man in his 60s who was caught in fast-flowing flood water in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire on Friday

A 56-year-old man died after his van hit a tree near Forfar, and a 67-year-old woman was killed after being swept into the Water of Lee

Dozens of people have taken shelter in emergency accommodation - many in Angus and Aberdeenshire as well as 50 in the rural village of Debenham, Suffolk

In Scotland, roads and bridges collapsed and dozens of households had to be rescued in Angus, where flood defences were overwhelmed in the early hours - river levels rose 4.4m (14ft) higher than normal and continued to increase on Friday

Earlier on Friday Leeds Bradford Airport shut after a plane skid off the runway in the storm. Bosses hope to open the airport at 11:00 BST on Saturday

The Environment Agency is monitoring Ladybower reservoir in Derbyshire, which is close to capacity after heavy rainfall. An overspill could cause flooding along the River Derwent.

Other parts of England affected by flooding include Chesterfield, Lincoln and Catcliffe.

Meanwhile, the sporting calendar was also hit with football matches postponed in Scotland and horse racing called off at Stratford-on-Avon and Market Rasen in Lincolnshire.

Are you in a region affected by the storm? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways: