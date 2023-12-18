Flooding closes roads, cancels school activities

Dec. 18—Minor to moderate flooding in the area closed some roads and caused schools to cancel after-school activities or send students home early Monday, Dec. 18.

Margaretville Central School dismissed at 11:30 a.m. and Gilboa-Conesville dismissed at 1 p.m. due to flooding. Several other schools canceled after-school activities and evening basketball games. The South Kortright School Board meeting was moved to Tuesday, Dec. 19. The board meetings at Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi and Downsville were held Monday evening. The Stamford school winter concert was moved to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

According to the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain fell over Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Rain continued for most of the day Monday. In the higher elevations, the rain changed to snow Monday afternoon.

The runoff from the storm was too much for the Norwich and Oneonta wastewater treatment plants to take. NY Alert issued a notice that the Oneonta plant discharged partially treated waste without disinfection into the Susquehanna River. Christopher Pelligra, chief operator at the city wastewater treatment plant, said the 2 inches of rain Oneonta received since Sunday afternoon contributed to 17,991 gallons of partially treated water being discharged into the river.

NY Alert issued a notice that the Norwich plant discharged 4 million gallons of partially treated water into the Chenango River Monday morning because of the excessive rain.

Several roads were closed in the area. State Route 357 in the town of Franklin was closed for a while in both directions and one lane of state Route 10 in the town of Delhi was closed. As of press time, Route 357 had reopened. State Route 10 in Fraser was restricted to one lane with flaggers.

Victor Jones, Otsego County emergency services director, said the following roads were closed as of 3:30 p.m. Monday because of flooding: county Highway 48 between Chamberlain Hill and Downey Road Spur in the town of Otego; county Highway 4 between Mill Street and Hilton Street in the town of Butternuts; county Highway 29 just East of McShane Road in the town of Springfield; and Miller Road in the town of Pittsfield.

"As far as flooding, we do have some minor flooding along roadways from the creeks, streams and ditches that are over-run by excessive run-off from the rain," Matthew Beckwith, fire coordinator and director of the Chenango County Office of Emergency Services, said.

Beckwith said they were concerned with river flooding along the Chenango, Susquehanna and Otselic rivers. "Right now the river forecasts show these rivers will rise to 'Moderate Flooding' stage as they crest," he said. "Depending on location, this could mean that some roadways become covered by water, some fields will flood, etc. At this point, we are not expecting major flooding along those rivers, but we won't be certain until the rain stops and the rivers crest."

The National Weather Service issued river flood warnings for the Susquehanna, Chenango, West Branch Delaware and East Branch Delaware rivers, the Beaver Kill and the Schoharie Creek. The river flood warning along the Susquehanna River in Bainbridge will continue until early Thursday morning. The river is expected to crest at 18.5 feet Tuesday morning, 3.5 feet above flood stage. The flood warning along the Susquehanna River in Unadilla will continue until Wednesday afternoon. The river is expected to crest at 12.3 feet; flood stage is 11 feet.

The river flood warning along the Chenango River at Sherburne and Greene will continue until Wednesday morning. The river in Sherburne is expected to crest at 10 feet; flood stage is 8.5 feet. The river in Greene is expected to crest at 15 feet; flood stage is 13 feet.

There is a river flood warning along the Schoharie Creek at the Gilboa bridge, Breakabeen and Burtonsville until Tuesday afternoon and evening. The river is expected to cause minor to moderate flooding.

The West Branch Delaware River was expected to crest in Walton at 12.9 feet Monday evening. The East Branch Delaware River was expected to crest at 13 feet in Fishs Eddy Monday night. The Beaver Kill at Cooks Falls crested at 10.7 feet Monday afternoon and was expected to go back into its banks Tuesday.

