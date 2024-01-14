Flooding Closes Roads in Hampton Following Storm

Extensive flooding hit Hampton, New Hampshire, on Saturday, January 13, as a storm passed through the area, closing roads and affecting businesses and residents.

Footage recorded by SemperDrone shows the effect of flooding in Hampton.

Local media reported that officials attended a non-storm related death, as well as reports of a dog drowning.

At the height of the storm 20 people were evacuated to Hampton Academy, according to reports.

Several roads in the Hampton area were closed on Saturday in anticipation of high tide.

Almost all roadways closed by the storm had re-opened by Saturday afternoon, police said. Credit: SemperDrone via Storyful