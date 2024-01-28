Flooding closes two roads in Union County

UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the closure of two roads in Union County due to flooding.

PennDOT announced Sunday afternoon Route 3004, Creek Road, between Route 3003, Millmont Road, in Lewis Township is closed for flooding, and Shirk Road in Hartley Township is also closed for flooding.

Drivers are cautioned by PennDOT to not drive through flooded roads as it takes only two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

PennDOT also explained those who ignore traffic control signs or go around barriers closing roads could face larger penalties if emergency crews are called to rescue them.

You can stay up to date on speed limit restrictions, road conditions, and closures on 511PA.com.

