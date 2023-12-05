Flooding closes U.S. 101 near Seaside, other roads impacted on Oregon Coast

Flooding is impacting U.S. Highway 101 on Tuesday morning in the Seaside area on the Oregon Coast.

Heavy rains from an second atmospheric river of moisture is bringing flooding to some parts of Oregon. Here's the latest on road closures, landslides and other issues.

The impact is most acute on the Oregon Coast.

"Anywhere you drive on the Oregon Coast, slow down for stormy conditions and standing water on the pavement," the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

U.S. Highway 101 closed in Seaside

Flooding is impacting U.S. Highway 101 on Tuesday morning in the Seaside area on the Oregon Coast.

U.S. 101 has closed to all vehicles from milepost 22 to 25 — from Seaside to the junction with U.S. 26 — due to flooding during high tide Tuesday morning.

"The highway will remain closed until the water level goes down. Please use an alternate route or delay your trip if possible," ODOT said in a news release.

Highway 6 near Tillamook closed due to high water

Oregon Highway 6 near the intersection with U.S. 101, just outside of Tillamook, is closed because of high water.

"A local detour is available. Expect delays," ODOT said.

Landslide blocks Forest Road 19 near Cougar Dam, access to hot springs slowed

Forest Service Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) at mile post 55.5 near Cougar Dam was closed Dec. 3 due to a landslide. Forest engineers worked to reopen the road, and traffic is currently reduced to one lane, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.

"Road repair work is expected to be ongoing and intermittent with the possibility of more rock fall," the federal agency said.

Terwilliger Hot Springs remains open but could be difficult to access, officials said. It's unclear how long the road will be impacted.

Willamette River projected to reach 20 feet in Salem

The Willamette River in Salem is projected to stay high but below "action stage" in Salem for the next four to five days. The river could reach as high as 20 feet, according to NOAA projections, which can impact roads in the Minto-Brown Island Area and keep ferry service closed.

Highway 101 slowed near Coos Bay

Water is on the road and traffic is slowed south of Coos Bay on U.S. Highway 101, according to TripCheck.

Sunken grade south of Port Orford brings slowdown

A "sunken grade" in U.S. Highway 101 is closing traffic roughly 12 miles south of Port Orford, according to TripCheck.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

