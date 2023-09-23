Flooding a concern at City Dock in Annapolis
Flooding a concern at City Dock in Annapolis
Flooding a concern at City Dock in Annapolis
Messi exited Inter Miami's last match in some discomfort.
More than 22,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
A UK regulator on Friday said a revised proposal from Microsoft 'opens the door' to clearing the $69 billion purchase.
Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard looked close to being dead not long ago, but it just took a big step toward clearing its last major obstacle.
The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday, bringing with it high winds, flooding and “life-threatening” storm surge to the Carolina coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
Filmmaking duo Adil & Bilall share why they "think about 'Batgirl' every day."
Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt posed a controversial question at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: At what point does it still make sense to have human-driven cars in cities? "If you extrapolate forward and you see that [autonomous vehicles] decrease in cost, they continue to improve their safety performance, they get much better at adapting in ways that cities find agreeable and preferable, and you see more pooled rides, the question will be: Do we want as many human-driven cars on our roads?" said Vogt. Vogt sketched out a future in which city residents and community members one day stand up to oppose the presence of human-driven vehicles, particularly in urban centers with high pedestrian density.
Rockstar Games is adding a rotating selection of downloadable games for GTA+ subscribers, starting with the 2021 remaster of the GTA 3 trilogy.
In the first solo episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill talks through loyalty in the modern NBA, specifically as it relates to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Keeping kids off social media is idealistic at best, and giving them access to it opens a Pandora’s box of privacy concerns. Tech giants have addressed stranger danger in the child-friendly versions of their social media platforms by adding parental controls and content filters to their existing product, with mixed results. Betweened, a startup competing in the Startup Battlefield at this year's Disrupt, goes a step further by designing a social media platform specifically for children — instead of modifying one already made for adults.
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
Satellites depend on radio frequency spectrum to communicate with each other and with ground stations on Earth, but spectrum is a finite resource that’s prone to interference -- an issue that’s only gotten worse as more satellites are launched into orbit. Satellite operators have become increasingly concerned that growing numbers of spacecraft over the same region of Earth, using the same portion of the spectrum (called a frequency band), will generate more signal interference. To reduce this risk, operators typically coordinate with one another and enter into agreements to ensure interference is limited.
Can Microsoft's Surface PCs get out of their rut?
As more creators turn to AI for their artistic expression, there's also a broader push for transparency around when AI was involved in content creation. To address this concern, TikTok announced today it will launch a new tool that will allow creators to label their AI-generated content and will begin testing other ways to label AI-generated content automatically. Of course, TikTok had already updated its policy to address synthetic media, which requires people to label AI content that contains realistic images, audio or video, like deepfakes, to help viewers contextualize the video and prevent the spread of misleading info.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
Hunter's expected to miss three weeks after a late hit by Blackburn.
This is a war Ukraine can win, the young congressman says, but only if the U.S. maintains its support.
The biggest news stories this morning: Spider-Man 2 is following Sony’s sequel playbook, Apple promises software update to address iPhone 12 radiation concerns. Meta starts testing Horizon Worlds on mobile and the web.
Taylor's presnap play has made plenty of headlines, and officials have apparently taken notice.