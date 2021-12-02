Flooding devastates southern Australian region
Southeastern Australia has been inundated with rains, causing massive widespread deadly flooding which has left at least two people dead.
The popular park in southern SLO County is “not closed,” a California State Parks spokesman said, but “access may be temporarily restricted or limited.”
A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island threatened Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks. The nearest lava flow to the Los Llanos de Aridane church has slowed down since it started over the weekend but it is still only 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away. Molten rock from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma, part of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, has consumed over 1,500 buildings and covered over 1,130 hectares (2,800 acres) including banana farms, the island's main source of revenue along with tourism.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano has dealt up to $800 million in damages to La Palma, a resort island in the Canary Islands, and destroyed thousands of homes.
One of the early, attention-grabbing announcements at November’s COP climate conference in Glasgow was a commitment by more than 105 countries to join a U.S.- and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030. The potent greenhouse gas, which is up to 80 times more effective at heating the planet than carbon dioxide in the short term, has often been considered the lowest hanging fruit when it comes to slowing down global warming. The COP pledges alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C by the 2040s, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment.
World Weather Attribution, which does real time studies of extreme weather throughout the world, examined the drought, which has left Madagascar with 60% of its normal rainfall from July 2019 to June 2021. The group found no statistically significant fingerprint of human-caused climate change.
An agreement to build 19,300 zero-emission homes at Tejon Ranch ends a two-decade battle over the planned development near the Tehachapi Mountains.
Animal-lovers and photography aficionados alike can now vote for their favorite images in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Awards.
As of November 2021, the USGS has reported Chronic Wasting Disease in wild populations of deer and elk from 26 states and 3 Canadian provinces.
The snowpack in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, a major source of water for the state, could largely disappear in 25 years if global warming continues unchecked.
The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to invest 300 billion euros ($340 billion) globally by 2027 in infrastructure, digital and climate projects as a better alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The scheme, called Global Gateway, is to strengthen Europe's supply chains, boost EU trade and help fight climate change, focusing on digitalisation, health, climate and energy and transport sectors, as well as education and research. China launched its Belt and Road project in 2013 to boost trade links with the rest of the world and has been spending heavily on the development of infrastructure in dozens of countries around the world.
Water agencies in drought-stricken California that serve 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland won’t get any of the water they've requested from the state heading into 2022 other than what's needed for critical health and safety, state officials announced Wednesday. It's the earliest date the Department of Water Resources has issued a 0% water allocation, a milestone that reflects the dire conditions in California as drought continues to grip the nation’s most populous state and reservoirs sit at historically low levels. State water officials said mandatory water restrictions could be coming and major water districts urged consumers to conserve.
As rainfall events become more intense and frequent, fertilizers applied to Midwestern farmland washes away, contaminating waterways near and far.
New research showed that for ocean volcanoes, when sea levels rise and fall the weight of the water can suppress or release volcanic activity.
Illegal marijuana grows can cause wildfires in drought-stricken California's national forests, some of which ring metro Los Angeles.
“This agreement establishes new price signals and opportunities for homeowners to incorporate innovative technologies with solar – smart thermostats, battery storage and more,” says Peter Ledford of the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.
The Navy is investigating complaints of odor in the water system at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.