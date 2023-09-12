Flooding evacuates residents in northern Massachusetts; waters recede showing damage

Northern Massachusetts residents faced treacherous flooding, emergency personnel rescued stranded motorists and officials urged evacuations following a Monday storm that barreled through New England with thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Those who live near a dam in Leominster, a town 57 miles northwest of Boston, were evacuated and sheltered at a nearby middle school after the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency expressed concerns about the dam holding up against the flood water. The agency had urged people living in low-lying areas around the Barrett Park Pond Dam to leave the area.

The National Weather Service in Boston reported Leominster had 9.5 inches of rainfall. The agency issued a flood warning for areas around the Nashua River.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Monday night, roads throughout Leominster were under as much as 4 feet of water, and prompted evacuation orders at a mobile home park. The town has a population of more than 95,000 people, according to the weather service.

Steve Forcier, a resident at Meadowbrook Acres mobile home park, was among the residents to seek high ground at an elementary school. The city said shortly before 1 p.m. those residents could return to their homes.

“I just threw some clothes on and I walked out my door,” Forcier said in an interview with Telegram and Gazette, part of the USA TODAY Network. “It was thigh high in water at my driveway. By the time I got out to the road, it was waist deep in water.”

Weather Service issues flash flood emergency

Heavy rain slammed northern Worcester County late Monday afternoon and evening, with many roads in Leominster impassable. Some were undermined, with asphalt giving way. There were reports of building foundations being compromised and flooded basements.

The weather service declared a flash flood emergency in Leominster, Fitchburg and Lunenburg until 8 a.m. Tuesday, urging people in the area to seek higher ground.

The heavy rain in such a short time span was too much for the drainage system to handle. Monoosnoc Brook, which stretches through several areas of Leominster, was flowing with great force, Mayor Dean J. Mazzarella said on X.

LEOMINSTER - A firefighter goes door to door at Meadowbrook Acres late Monday. The mobile home park was evacuated.

Roads, commuter rail lines flooded Tuesday

Elsewhere, major roads and neighborhoods experienced flash flooding.

Massachusetts Route 2 reopened before dawn Tuesday after being closed in both directions for several hours Monday. Other roads in the area were also covered by deep water late Monday, with motorists abandoning cars. Those who remained with their vehicles were brought to safety by firefighters and other rescuers.

LEOMINSTER - Firefighters use boats to evacuate people and pets from Meadowbrook Acres mobile home park off Central Street late Monday.

Flooding in the northern part of Leominster rushed into Massachusetts Route 13 at a railroad underpass. Commuter trains were stopped as a result, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. That section of Route 13 remained closed Tuesday morning. About 26,000 cars travel that route daily, Mazzarella said.

Mazzarella declared a state of emergency early Monday evening.

"Trust me when I tell you, if you don't have to go out, don't," the mayor said in a video post on Facebook, where Mazzarella posted updates throughout the evening.

The mayor said he spoke with Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll late Monday, adding that he was assured the city would be supported by the state.

Leominster Fire Department Lt. Travis Vallee tells the Lucier family on Monday, Sept. 11, 20023, that they need to evacuate their home in the Meadowbrook Acres neighborhood. Flash flooding from a storm created issues throughout town.

