Flooding feared as atmospheric river continues to batter Southern California

Heavy rainfall will continue to pummel Southern California on Tuesday as four counties, including Los Angeles, were under a flash flood warning.

Following a brief lull on Monday afternoon, a storm was expected to bring more rainfall and strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Higher elevation areas in the region can expect heavy snow.

The atmospheric river causing the precipitation is expected to lose intensity with time, the service reported. Additional rounds of light to moderate rain are forecasted going into Wednesday. Moderate coastal flooding is expected early Tuesday in areas like Malibu and Santa Barbara.

"This system has the potential to bring high impact weather and flooding concerns to the area through Tuesday evening," the NWS office in Los Angeles said.

The system will head toward the Intermountain West as it weakens, bringing more precipitation across the Great Basin, Rockies and eventually the Four Corners by Wednesday.

Flood warnings were issued on Monday on the western side of Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains, and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

A swift water rescuer with the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority patrols the bridges near the Los Angeles River on Feb 5, 2024.

This week's precipitation comes two weeks after the "Pineapple Express" storm brought widespread, dangerous flooding throughout the Southern California, leading to a state of emergency in eight counties. Some areas in the region saw up to 8 inches of rain while Los Angeles saw 4 inches, surpassing the most rain the city saw in one day in more than 20 years.

