Flooding in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California

A reserve deputy in San Bernardino County had to climb out his window to go to work, after severe snowstorms at the beginning of March caused locals to be trapped inside their homes for days.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office released the footage of Reserve Deputy Camarena leaving his home on Friday, March 10.Parts of the San Bernardino Mountains received more than 8 feet of snow during a historic winter storm at the end of February, according to the National Weather Service. Many residents were stranded for days as crews struggled to clear the snow from roads and driveways, the LA Times reported. Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff via Storyful