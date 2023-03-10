Flooding in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California
Floodwaters captured near roadways several miles outside of Sequoia National Park. (Credit:@SequoiaKingsNPS/ Twitter)
In the Sierra Nevada mountains, snowbanks tower over roads by Interstate 80. A powerful atmospheric river is expected to bring more feet of snow to higher elevations of California.
Buying flood prone homes to reduce flood threat
“This is not an Ark scenario,” a climate expert says.
Yet another atmospheric river storm blasted into California on Friday, bringing dangerous flooding rains, heavy snow and howling winds.
Santa Cruz County is experiencing intense flooding from an atmospheric river storm and evacuations are underway in three communities.
The latest California atmospheric river is triggering a flood emergency and evacuations of three communities in Santa Cruz County.
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward said approximately 9,400 people are under evacuation orders statewide, and there are 15 evacuation shelters open across nine counties.
Big Bear Lake has been digging out from a deadly blizzard, but it's not yet clear why a man allegedly stole a city snowplow. The suspect also faces weapons charges.
After a blizzard swept through Southern California mountains, 79-year-old Alan Zagorsky found himself shut inside his home with snow blocking the door and stairways leading out. “We’ve been through many a snowstorm but nothing of this amount, that's for sure,” he said, while a crew shoveled his driveway in the mountains east of Los Angeles. In a once-a-generation weather event, staggering amounts of snow fell in the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountain ranges in late February, where thousands of people live in wooded enclaves.
A reserve deputy in San Bernardino County had to climb out his window to go to work, after severe snowstorms at the beginning of March caused locals to be trapped inside their homes for days.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office released the footage of Reserve Deputy Camarena leaving his home on Friday, March 10.Parts of the San Bernardino Mountains received more than 8 feet of snow during a historic winter storm at the end of February, according to the National Weather Service. Many residents were stranded for days as crews struggled to clear the snow from roads and driveways, the LA Times reported. Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff via Storyful
As people in the Sierra dig out, another storm is already rolling in. An atmospheric river is expected to bring several more feet of snow and a lot of rain, which leads to concerns about snowmelt and flooding.
The rain was coming down steadily as the Riverbend RV Park manager stood outside and watched the Wild Wood Creek that cuts through the park fill up.
FOX Weather's Max Gorden takes us to the San Bernardino Mountains where sheriff's deputies just found the bodies of three people in a home, trapped from early week snows. More snow is on the way.
“This is a DANGEROUS situation. Move away from the river,” the National Weather Service said.
Evacuations are underway in Santa Cruz County due to expected intense flooding from a potent atmospheric river. FOX 2 San Francisco Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales has the latest from Felton, California.
