Flooding, inclement weather lead to school closings, delays for Monday

Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times

The following school closings and delays have been announced to due to inclement weather.

  • Due to flooding in parts of the county, Somerset County Public Schools will be closed Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 for students, teachers and 12 month staff.

  • Due to inclement weather, Wicomico County Public Schools will open 90 minutes late Monday. No breakfast.

