Flooding, inclement weather lead to school closings, delays for Monday

The following school closings and delays have been announced to due to inclement weather.

Due to flooding in parts of the county, Somerset County Public Schools will be closed Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 for students, teachers and 12 month staff.

Due to inclement weather, Wicomico County Public Schools will open 90 minutes late Monday. No breakfast.

