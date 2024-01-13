More rain brings more anxiety to flooded NJ

TechCrunch

Ten of TuSimple's autonomous big rigs are set to be auctioned off later this month, just a few weeks after the self-driving trucking startup that went public in 2021 announced it was exiting the U.S. market. The trucks, along with a slew of research and development equipment and office supplies, will be sold off in two online auctions. A spokesperson for the auction company confirmed 10 trucks will "initially" be sold.