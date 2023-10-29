Flooding in Lanchester, County Durham, sees homes evacuated

James Little called the flooding "horrific" and felt there had been little warning of the rains that struck

Homes have been evacuated and shops left damaged after a County Durham village was hit by "horrific" flooding.

Heavy rain overnight and this morning saw Lanchester, near Durham, deluged by "several feet of water".

A number of roads in the area were closed by police - although most have since reopened as the surface water drained away.

Durham County Council said the rain fell on ground already left saturated by the recent Storm Babet.

James Little's 86-year-old father's flat was among those flooded.

Emergency services have been able to pump much of the floodwater away

He said: "At six o'clock this morning the water came through the front door and into his bedroom.

"He panicked and went outside. Luckily there were people from the village who helped him.

"We live three minutes away. We were contacted and came down and have taken him to our home. He was soaked to the skin."

Mr Little described it as "totally unexpected" adding that local business owners had suffered "another financial hit that no-one wants at this time".

Justin Parry, of Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said crews had been met by "several feet of floodwater" caused by 12 hours of heavy rainfall.

Ten properties were evacuated, he said, with the people affected having to find alternative accommodation.

Some villagers have been receiving support at a local church.

Charity shop volunteer Alan Williams has been mopping up floodwater

Alan Williams said there had been "at least half an inch of water" inside the charity shop where he volunteers, leaving the property "completely flooded".

He added the shop would have to remain closed in the coming days.

Anthea Smith, Durham County Council's highways services manager, said: "Our thoughts are with those affected by the flooding today.

"Our emergency action team is supporting the emergency services in their efforts to clear the village following heavy overnight rain, which continued into this morning.

"Our gully motors are patrolling the area, removing any debris that has collected in the drains, and a road sweeper is heading out to help clear the roads."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.