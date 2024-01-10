Flooding leads to large sewer spill in Morganton

The city of Morganton says hundreds of thousands of gallons spilled from a sewer into Hunting Creek after severe storms swept through the area on Tuesday.

A public notice shared Wednesday morning says that a sewer junction box on Vine Arden Road overflowed because of heavy rains and flooding.

The spill started at 11:30 a.m. and lasted until 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the city. About 560,000 gallons spilled into the creek.

The city says the overflow was “mostly rainwater that infiltrated into the sewer system during the storms.”

