Flooding makes fourth wettest day in San Diego: Photos

A car sits partially submerged on a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. Heavy rainfall around the U.S. on Monday prompted first responders in Texas to conduct water rescues and officials in California to issue evacuation warnings over potential mud slides in parts of Los Angeles County.

Heavy downpours Monday caused flooded roadways, car wrecks and water rescues across San Diego County, California. The worst of the storm started in the morning, prompting the state to issue travel warnings across the county. San Diego officials urged residents to stay at home unless travel was absolutely necessary.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had declared a state of emergency in the city due to the extreme rainfall and flash flooding. Gloria advised residents to, "never attempt to travel on flooded roads."

I have declared a state of emergency in the City of San Diego due to extreme rainfall and flash flooding.



Check here for the latest road closures, evacuations and more:



Please stay safe. Stay home if possible and never attempt to travel on flooded roads. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) January 23, 2024

Torrential rain from today is leading to flooded roads, including Interstate 5 in downtown San Diego. Areas of showers and storms will continue at times through this evening across our warning area. Stay safe! #CAwx https://t.co/qUns2FQoR9 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 22, 2024

Video shows Interstate 5 in downtown San Diego flooded as a driver drove through the high water level.

The National Weather Service reposted the video on their page on X issuing a warning for the dangers of driving through flooded roads.

Flooding in Village Elementary, and throughout Coronado. pic.twitter.com/79miClV2d5 — 🏄Surfing the Law⚖ (@Surfdudeken03) January 23, 2024

Photos and a video recorded by a teacher from Village Elementary School showed the water levels in the hallways and classrooms.

A flash flood warning was in effect Monday for parts of North County including; Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista and Solana Beach. The warning was extended to include Chula Vista, San Diego and El Cajon until 12:45 p.m., the weather service said.

The San Diego Airport received 2.73 inches on rain just before midnight on Monday. According to the weather service, Jan. 22, 2024, was the fourth wettest day in the area.

The record for the wettest day was set nearly 170 years ago, on Dec. 02, 1854, with 3.34 inches of rain reported.

Before midnight, additional rain in San Diego promoted January 22, 2024 to become the fourth wettest day on record. pic.twitter.com/Nd16Da9K1a — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 23, 2024

An Encanto resident video taped the flood waters as it swept cars away.

The resident, who spoke in Spanish, said, "Look at the cars my God, my God!"

Firefighters & @SDLifeguards performed about 24 rescues from TJ & SD Rivers and various car rescues around town. There were also hundreds of rescues from flooded homes on Beta & surrounding streets. No fatalities from flooding incidents. #firstresponders pic.twitter.com/1Fv7rSrfkT — SDFD (@SDFD) January 23, 2024

San Diego firefighters and lifeguards conducted 24 rescues from the San Diego and Tijuana rivers and hundreds more from homes and cars.

The organizations have reported no fatalities from the flooding thus far, according to a post from the San Diego Fire Department on X.

A woman removes debris from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.

Tony Blas points to the water line inside his home that flooded during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) ORG XMIT: CAGB107

Residents move furniture from a home damaged by flooding next to cars moved by the waters during a rainstorm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) ORG XMIT: CADP101

Mail carrier Felipe Estrada delivers mail in front of cars moved by flooding during a rainstorm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) ORG XMIT: CADP102

