Flooding may continue in North Jersey as major rivers have yet to reach their peak

The intense rainstorm that hit New Jersey on Sunday night has caused major flooding, power outages, and school closures all over the state with some areas receiving over 5 inches of rain.

Thankfully, the rain is expected to stop for most of the state by the late afternoon and the high winds are supposed to slow down throughout the night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist James Tomasini.

However, just because the rain will stop does not mean the flooding will immediately disappear as major rivers in North Jersey have not yet reached their peak and the streams that run into them are still rapidly flowing.

When could the rivers crest?

Larger rivers typically take longer to crest since water runs into them from other tributaries such as creeks, smaller rivers, or coastal bodies of water.

According to U.S. Geological Survey's Water Watch, the Passaic River may not crest until late Tuesday night or even early Wednesday morning and is predicted to peak at 22 feet.

The Passaic River in Pine Brook reached 19.17 feet as of 11:15 a.m. on Monday morning, surpassing its minor flood stage level of 19 feet. This water level is between 76% and 90% higher than normal.

The Passaic River's most recent recorded crest was 20.11 feet on April 9, 2022, and the highest historic crest was 24.12 feet on Aug. 30, 2011, following Hurricane Irene.

The Rockaway River is expected to crest in Boonton by 11 p.m. on Tuesday night at 6.9 feet. As of 10 a.m. on Monday the river was at 5 feet.

The most recent recorded crest was on April 8, 2022, when the river hit 6.82 feet and the highest historic crest was 9.73 feet on Aug. 29, 2011, also following Hurricane Irene.

The Hackensack River does not yet have a crest prediction but was up to 7.49 feet in New Milford at 11 a.m., surpassing its flood threshold of 6 feet.

A bit farther South, the Hackensack River was reportedly causing some roads to flood near South Hackensack, according to Captain Bill Sheehan of the Hackensack Riverkeepers.

"I drove through towns like Moonachie and Little Ferry without any problems, but when I got to South Hackensack it was pretty badly flooded. There was a lot of water. Everybody was being very cautious about trying to drive through it and it slowed everything down a bit," said Sheehan.

According to Sheehan, the lower half of the Hackensack River is affected by the tides, so, since there is a huge storm surge coming in from the ocean and high tide peaked just after noon, the water is being pushed up the river causing flooded roads.

While the rain may be slowing down, minor flooding could continue in some areas. Be vigilant, keep an eye on flood watches and warnings, and do not drive around road blocks or through areas of deep water.

"If you can't see where you are going, don't go through there," said Sheehan. "The only reason I was able to get through South Hackensack was because you could still see the yellow lines in the middle of the road meaning that the water wasn't that deep. If you can't see the yellow lines, you should turn around and take another route."

