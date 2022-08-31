Flooding in Pakistan, drought in Texas, and the Xinjiang ban are pushing cotton into crisis

Tiffany Ap
·2 min read

A cotton crisis is looming. Severe climate events and political tensions have disrupted each of the world’s top-five cotton-producing countries, spelling trouble for downstream businesses globally, including apparel, homewares, and even medical supplies.

This week, as much as half of Pakistan’s cotton crop has been damaged by catastrophic flooding, a government minister said on Tuesday. The south Asian nation is the fifth largest producer and contributes roughly 6% of global cotton supply. The severe rains in Pakistan have put one third of the country underwater this week and claimed the lives of at least 1,100 people.

Even prior to Pakistan’s woes, the year has not been good for cotton. India, the world’s top producer, has also dealt with heavy rainfall and pests that have destroyed cotton crops, affecting its output so much that the country began importing the fiber. India’s cotton output is likely to fall to 33.51 million bales this year, down from last year’s 35.3 million bales, estimates the Cotton Association of India.

China, the US, Brazil, and Pakistan round out the top five global cotton producers respectively. Each has been beset by problems contributing to rising cotton prices.

Cotton crops in Texas, the largest US producer contributing more than half of domestic output, have been decimated by drought. The state is expecting to see its output drop by more than $2 billion, around half the normal level.

That in turn has led the US Department of Agriculture to slash its national total expected cotton production by 28%, the lowest level in a decade. As the US is the third largest global producer and top exporter of cotton worldwide, “a smaller crop will have an outsized effect on global exportable supplies,” said Gro Intelligence, an agriculture data firm.

China and Brazil too, for most of the summer had been struggling with heat waves. This week finally brought some rain to drought-hit areas in China but for American businesses and consumers, it may be moot given the US ban on cotton from Xinjiang, which kicked into effect in June. The autonomous region in China’s far west is responsible for 20% of the world’s cotton supply but is also where over a million Uyghurs have been subjected to brutal forced labor camps. It’s likely that goods made with Xinjiang cotton are still finding their way to US consumers, hidden through intermediary countries that spin and process it, but the Biden administration has begun compelling companies to prove their goods are free of Xinjiang cotton.

Recommended Stories

  • The 'Buffett Effect' has wiped about $35 billion off BYD's market value - as investors fear Warren Buffett will sell more shares of the Chinese EV maker

    BYD stock tumbled by about 25% in a matter of weeks after Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway signaled it might reduce its stake, then did exactly that.

  • US, China planning Biden, Xi meeting but 'no resolution yet': official

    President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are still planning on meeting in person, but no resolution has been found yet.

  • Stock investors should brace for volatility as stronger economic data may support the Fed's higher-for-longer view on interest rates, Goldman Sachs' chief equities strategist says

    Stocks had a "premature recovery" from bear-market lows on hopes interest rates will come down, a top Goldman strategist told CNBC.

  • Housing stocks face growing headwinds as mortgage rates slam market

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down what slowing housing demand means for home builder stocks.

  • What’s brewing in the tropics? These 3 disturbances

    No tropical storms formed during August -- the first time for that to happen since 1997.

  • The Nets are two moves away from a complete roster

    NEW YORK — The storm intensified, then it passed, and the Nets remain championship contenders. Kevin Durant’s trade request went unfulfilled, and — at least for now — he remains in Brooklyn. Durant stands alongside a motivated Kyrie Irving (in a contract year) and what projects to be a healthy Ben Simmons, also motivated by an abundance of slander he’s received as an All-Star who doesn’t look ...

  • Bears claimed LB Sterling Weatherford off waivers from Colts

    The Bears grabbed Sterling Weatherford off waivers from the Colts.

  • Palestinian detainee ends hunger strike, expects release

    A Palestinian detainee held by Israel without charge or trial said Wednesday that he is ending his nearly six-month hunger strike after reaching an agreement that will see him released in October. Lawyers and physicians had warned that the Khalil Awawdeh, a 40-year-old father of four from the occupied West Bank, was at risk of dying and already suffering neurological damage from the prolonged hunger strike. In a video circulated online Wednesday and apparently shot from his hospital bed, Awawdeh confirmed that an agreement had been reached for his release, calling it a “resounding victory” for the Palestinian people.

  • Kremlin: Gorbachev was too romantic about West

    STORY: The Kremlin has described former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev as a statesman who altered world history, but whose, quote, "romanticism" about rapprochement with the West was misplaced.Gorbachev's reforms heralded the end of the Cold War, and he is revered in the West as a champion of peace.But they also hastened the collapse of the Soviet Union, and many Russians blame him for the economic turbulence and fall in living standards that followed. Gorbachev died on Tuesday (August 30), aged 91.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday (August 31) Gorbachev's hopes for a "romance" with the West were unjustified and had to be corrected under President Vladimir Putin."He sincerely wanted to believe that it would end and an eternal romantic period between the new Soviet Union and the world, the "Collective West" as we call it, would come. That romanticism was not justified - there was no romantic period or "honey-sweet century". The bloodthirstiness of our opponents showed itself."Putin served in the Soviet Union's KGB security service when Gorbachev was in power. In a condolence telegram, he called Gorbachev a statesman who had "deeply understood" that the Soviet system needed to be reformed.On the streets of Moscow, the response to his legacy was cool. "It seemed to us back then that he was a person who could change the Soviet Union for the better. But then, when his time was coming to the end, it turned out that he is a person who broke up the Soviet Union, broke up a vast country...""I have a negative view of Mikhail Gorbachev's time in power. He did a lot of damaging things to our country. We are the ones facing the consequences."In February, Putin launched what he called a "special military operation" against Ukraine, one of the 15 former Soviet republics. He has lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the disintegration of, quote, "historical Russia" and said he would reverse it given half a chance.

  • Asian American leader: There's 'no excuse' for coronavirus term Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted used in tweet

    Lt. Gov. Jon Husted's tweet referencing the "Wuhan Virus" was sharply criticized as being tone deaf at a time of rising discrimination against Asian Americans.

  • California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill

    California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers' costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California. A late amendment would cap any minimum wage increase for fast food workers at chains with more than 100 restaurants at $22 an hour next year, compared to the statewide minimum of $15.50 an hour, with cost of living increases thereafter.

  • Has the Crypto-crash Really Burst the High-end Watch Bubble?

    Prices of certain models may have come tumbling down, but experts say the secondary market still has golden days ahead.

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • China Is Battling Its Broadest Covid Outbreak Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China is battling Covid-19 in every province despite its use of the world’s strictest measures to keep the virus out. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Crunch‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAll

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysDOJ Is Likely to Wait Pa

  • China Is Leading the World on Manufacturing, But the Race Isn’t Over

    America is a manufacturing powerhouse, holding commanding positions in industries ranging from paper products to pharmaceuticals. The bad news is that China’s manufacturing might continue to expand and exceed America’s in a number of key sectors like electrical equipment, chemicals and computers. Recent figures from the United Nations’ “International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics” make that conclusion unmistakable.

  • Gas and electricity prices are soaring so high in Europe that policymakers want to artificially sever their link

    "Skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing, for different reasons, the limitations of our current electricity market design."

  • Trouble Brews For Alibaba As Satellite Data Suggest Continued Demand Weakness

    According to satellite data, China's retail activity flatlined in August, with e-commerce demand especially weak, suggesting consumer caution due to the ongoing Covid Zero policy and elevated unemployment, Bloomberg reports. Activity at Chinese e-commerce companies' distribution centers was even lower than during 2020, based on the movement of trucks around such areas. The data suggest that weak earnings by e-commerce juggernauts like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) could continue as hous

  • Analysis-Full gas storage no fix for Europe's winter energy crunch

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is on track to beat targets for filling gas storage, but analysts warn the bigger factor for energy security this winter will be whether countries can slash consumption enough to ensure stored fuel lasts through the coldest months. Following a scramble for fuel over the summer after top European gas supplier Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe's gas storage is now 79.94% full, Gas Infrastructure Europe data shows, setting up countries to exceed their target to have 80% full storage by November. In a normal year that could cover Europe's winter peak in gas use.

  • Making EVs without China's supply chain is hard, but not impossible – 3 supply chain experts outline a strategy

    Automaker GMC shows off its Hummer EVs at a plant in Detroit. Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesTwo electrifying moves in recent weeks have the potential to ignite electric vehicle demand in the United States. First, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, expanding federal tax rebates for EV purchases. Then California approved rules to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The Inflation Reduction Act extends the Obama-era EV tax credit of up to US$7,500. But it includes some high hurdles