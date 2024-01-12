Flooding photographs can be put to good use with Maryland-backed app

If a picture is worth a thousand words, as the old adage goes, does hundreds of pictures equal thousands of words? Maybe not, but so far this week, there are over 200 photos of flooding and storm conditions uploaded to an app from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The purpose — to tell the story of the effects of weather conditions and climate in the state in order to help prioritize projects for resilience and restoration.

“By using MyCoast you are helping document important weather and climate related events in your community,” said a description of MyCoast: Maryland, an online app, funded by the state’s department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, created in 2019. “We analyze this data to make informed management decisions.”

The Route 13 corridor in the area of Priscilla Street and Northwood Drive in Salisbury, pictured in this file photo, was closed due to flooding on the weekend of Dec. 18-19, 2023.

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, hundreds of photos came in from across the state from locations in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties on the Western Shore to Dorchester and Somerset counties on the Eastern Shore. Half of the state’s 24 jurisdictions had at least one photo of high water or high tide flooding uploaded.

Annapolis, where state legislators convened on Wednesday, saw flooding of its own after heavy rains and wind Tuesday.

Massive waves in Ocean City: Strong gusts of wind lead to massive winter waves at Ocean City Inlet and Pier: PHOTOS

Use of a flood-watching app rises greatly in Maryland this year

Kate Vogel, coastal resilience planner with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, said within 10 days this year, the app has 300 new users. It took about four years to get to the 1,000-user mark just last month.

Vogel attributes the increase in citizen participation to “really intentional engagement with communities at the local, county, and state level.”

“At the county level,” she said, “we’re using (the app) as a way for residents to be able to communicate with their county government.”

“With local communities,” she said, the app is “a way to empower (citizens), to show them your photos matter. You’re contributing.”

A golf cart drives thorugh the flood waters at the J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, Maryland.

But what does an inundation of flood photos do? How do those photos add up to make a difference?

“The most relevant and recent example is in St. Michael’s on the Eastern Shore,” Vogel said. “They were noticing that one of their public access points was flooding all the time.”

In a Jan. 11 phone interview, she said local officials used the MyCoast app in the past year to help develop stormwater management strategies and a mitigation project at West Harbor Road/East Chew Avenue as part of a grant application to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

“Flood documentation is an important way to help community members voice and capture what they’re seeing on the ground,” said Vogel, “but also for flood planners, community managers, (and) emergency managers to really start to say, ‘Okay, this is a pattern what can we do about it?’”

Hattie's Trail opens Monday: Hattie's Trail, honoring local black history in Eden, to open on Martin Luther King Day

How many flood photos are too many?

Recently, Vogel said the department has been getting the question: “How many pictures of City Dock (in Annapolis), for example, are too many?”

She said: “I don’t think we can have too many because each storm it creates different conditions, and every high tide is under different conditions,” adding that there’s a “huge revitalization project plan” underway for the area and its resilience to flooding.

Much of the flooding from the day before at the Annapolis City Dock had receded by the afternoon on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly session on Jan. 10, 2024. Elected officials, including the Senate president and governor, noted the flooding during their pre-session press conferences on Wednesday morning.

“What photos can we get now to document the flooding?” she asked rhetorically, “So that we can see just how much this project mitigates.”

Jake Day visits Somerset County: Jake Day visits Somerset County for first Day Trip of 2024 to hail investments in projects

“I think it’s going to be really incredible to see the difference,” Vogel said.

Now, that story of improvement (and its associated pictures) in communities recently affected by flooding all across the state really would be worth a thousand words.

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Maryland tracking flooding around state with app. Here's how its used.